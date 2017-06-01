Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 23, 2019, 04:31:41 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: FAO Lurpacktits  (Read 244 times)
RobShrugNichols
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 322


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:23:28 AM »
I will be frequenting Isaacs today about 1400hrs, I will be in there on my own until about 1500hrs, come down if your man enough  :ponce:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 512



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:46:37 AM »
 mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 245

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:50:05 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 09:23:28 AM
I will be frequenting Isaacs today about 1400hrs, I will be in there on my own until about 1500hrs, come down if your man enough  :ponce:

LET ME KNOW WHAT YOU WILL BE WEARING SO I DONT PUNCH THE  WRONG  CUNT   :wanker:


LUCKY FOR ME I AM IN THERE TODAY AT THE SAME TIME   :like:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RobShrugNichols
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 322


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:51:06 AM »
I will be wearing a check Ralph Lauren shirt red and black.
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 772



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:06:10 AM »
Another "meet" that isn't going to happen.  :alf:
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 384


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:10:02 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 10:06:10 AM
Another "meet" that isn't going to happen.  :alf:



I reckon we will see a photo of Lids in Isaacs this afternoon.





 jc
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 245

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:12:19 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 10:06:10 AM
Another "meet" that isn't going to happen.  :alf:

WONT BE  BECAUSE OF ME  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 512



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:15:46 AM »
WILL YOU ATTACK ROB INSIDE OR OUTSIDE   :lids: :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RobShrugNichols
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 322


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:24:33 AM »
I'll be there you shithouse  :ponce:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 512



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:38:19 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 027


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:35:09 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 09:51:06 AM
I will be wearing a check Ralph Lauren shirt red and black.

Is it a snide :basil:
Logged
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 960


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:40:28 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 01:35:09 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 09:51:06 AM
I will be wearing a check Ralph Lauren shirt red and black.

Is it a snide :basil:

Quoted the wrong poster there  :alf:
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 288



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:33:03 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 10:10:02 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 10:06:10 AM
Another "meet" that isn't going to happen.  :alf:



I reckon we will see a photo of Lids in Isaacs this afternoon.





 jc








Of him hiding in the bogs?


    monkey    mick
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 245

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:45:49 PM »
BEEN THERE FROM 13-45 TILL 14:30 WALKED AROUND THE PUB NO CUNT WITH A RED AND BLACK RALPH LAUREN POLO SHIRT ON  👎 BLOKES A FUCKING SHITBAG  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 960


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:56:09 PM »
What a disaster

Ere.....have you seen RobShrugNichols from COB. Im gonna fight him

No more beer for you mate
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 245

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:05:01 PM »
NO DISASTER FOR ME DAFT CUNT... I CALLED IN FOR A PINT LIKE I SAID I WOULD  👍

YOU'RE BARKING UP THE WRONG TREE DAFT CUNT  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 960


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:24:14 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:05:01 PM
NO DISASTER FOR ME DAFT CUNT... I CALLED IN FOR A PINT LIKE I SAID I WOULD  👍

YOU'RE BARKING UP THE WRONG TREE DAFT CUNT  👎

Biting and yapping like a Yorkshire terrier  charles  :lids:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 