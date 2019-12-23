Welcome,
December 23, 2019
FAO Lurpacktits
Author
Topic: FAO Lurpacktits
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 322
FAO Lurpacktits
«
on:
Today
at 09:23:28 AM »
I will be frequenting Isaacs today about 1400hrs, I will be in there on my own until about 1500hrs, come down if your man enough
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 510
Re: FAO Lurpacktits
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:46:37 AM »
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 238
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: FAO Lurpacktits
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:50:05 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Today
at 09:23:28 AM
I will be frequenting Isaacs today about 1400hrs, I will be in there on my own until about 1500hrs, come down if your man enough
LET ME KNOW WHAT YOU WILL BE WEARING SO I DONT PUNCH THE WRONG CUNT
LUCKY FOR ME I AM IN THERE TODAY AT THE SAME TIME
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 322
Re: FAO Lurpacktits
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:51:06 AM »
I will be wearing a check Ralph Lauren shirt red and black.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 9 772
Re: FAO Lurpacktits
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:06:10 AM »
Another "meet" that isn't going to happen.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 373
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: FAO Lurpacktits
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:10:02 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 10:06:10 AM
Another "meet" that isn't going to happen.
I reckon we will see a photo of Lids in Isaacs this afternoon.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 238
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: FAO Lurpacktits
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:12:19 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 10:06:10 AM
Another "meet" that isn't going to happen.
WONT BE BECAUSE OF ME 👎
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 510
Re: FAO Lurpacktits
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:15:46 AM »
WILL YOU ATTACK ROB INSIDE OR OUTSIDE
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 322
Re: FAO Lurpacktits
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:24:33 AM »
I'll be there you shithouse
