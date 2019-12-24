The media is corrupt.

Wee_Willie

To completely eradicate racism committed by the odd individual, the abuse culture that pervades the game needs to change. The first change is defining the required ethical behavioral standards for players on the pitch. Watching a footballer yelling and abusing a ref as he disagrees with a decision needs to stop. Not being punished for calling the ref a fucking useless cunt transmits to the stands which gives those fans with low IQs the license to also hurl all forms of abuse. Players need to stop playing the victim card and start looking at themselves in the mirror. Those players and fans hurling abuse of any kind need to be brutally punished, a zero tolerance approach.



It will completely sanitise the game (possibly ruin it) but as we live in an outrage culture for me you cannot have your cake and eat it. Wankers in the media politicising such incidents doesn't help, in fact it makes it worse. The same pundits will never apportion blame to the players for many reasons, mainly due to the 'closed-shop' cronyism that exists in the media, and the elitism and self entitlement created by their status.



Getting back to the OP nobody in their right mind condones aiming monkey noises at black players or any form of racial abuse.

To completely eradicate racism committed by the odd individual, the abuse culture that pervades the game needs to change. The first change is defining the required ethical behavioral standards for players on the pitch. Watching a footballer yelling and abusing a ref as he disagrees with a decision needs to stop. Not being punished for calling the ref a fucking useless cunt transmits to the stands which gives those fans with low IQs the license to also hurl all forms of abuse. Players need to stop playing the victim card and start looking at themselves in the mirror. Those players and fans hurling abuse of any kind need to be brutally punished, a zero tolerance approach.

It will completely sanitise the game (possibly ruin it) but as we live in an outrage culture for me you cannot have your cake and eat it. Wankers in the media politicising such incidents doesn't help, in fact it makes it worse. The same pundits will never apportion blame to the players for many reasons, mainly due to the 'closed-shop' cronyism that exists in the media, and the elitism and self entitlement created by their status.

Merry Christmas ...