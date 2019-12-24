Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The media is corrupt  (Read 863 times)
Wee_Willie
« Reply #50 on: December 24, 2019, 09:23:35 AM »
Getting back to the OP nobody in their right mind condones aiming monkey noises at black players or any form of racial abuse.

To completely eradicate racism committed by the odd individual, the abuse culture that pervades the game needs to change. The first change is defining the required ethical behavioral standards for players on the pitch. Watching a footballer yelling and abusing a ref as he disagrees with a decision needs to stop. Not being punished for calling the ref a fucking useless cunt transmits to the stands which gives those fans with low IQs the license to also hurl all forms of abuse. Players need to stop playing the victim card and start looking at themselves in the mirror. Those players and fans hurling abuse of any kind need to be brutally punished, a zero tolerance approach.

It will completely sanitise the game (possibly ruin it) but as we live in an outrage culture for me you cannot have your cake and eat it. Wankers in the media politicising such incidents doesn't help, in fact it makes it worse. The same pundits will never apportion blame to the players for many reasons, mainly due to the 'closed-shop' cronyism that exists in the media, and the elitism and self entitlement created by their status.

Merry Christmas ...   
Bobupanddown
« Reply #51 on: December 24, 2019, 12:45:25 PM »
My first point would be that it is not for football, the football authorities or the sports media to enforce changes in social behavior. If a crime is committed then it's a police matter and that is that.

My second point would be despite hundreds of microphones and thousands of cameras Tottenham can find no evidence of any racial chanting or noises.
So it's entirely plausible that in taking a load of stick from the Son sending off, the player simply misheard what was being shouted.
Therefore the handwringing, the media outrage and the calls for further action are entirely without merit.

It won't stop it being repeated and regurgitated on every news bulletin and in every opinion piece for the next three weeks though.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #52 on: December 24, 2019, 04:40:26 PM »
Reports emerging that Tottenham are unable to find any evidence of the alleged monkey chants with many Spurs fans claiming there were booing him.

Rudiger doesn't come across as an honest pro.  I wonder if this media red card metaphorically brandished to the Tottenham fans was as deserving as the Son one?  

Rudiger crying wolf?  
Bobupanddown
« Reply #53 on: Today at 07:27:12 PM »
So you'll all be pleased to know despite a thourough investigation by the metropolitan police and Tottenham using professional lip readers ABSOLUTELY NO EVIDENCE OF RACIST CHANTING WAS FOUND.

But English football supporters were lambasted as racists for a week in the despicable media.

The media is corrupt.
mingebag
« Reply #54 on: Today at 07:41:51 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 07:27:12 PM
So you'll all be pleased to know despite a thourough investigation by the metropolitan police and Tottenham using professional lip readers ABSOLUTELY NO EVIDENCE OF RACIST CHANTING WAS FOUND.

But English football supporters were lambasted as racists for a week in the despicable media.

The media is corrupt.

:like: thank fuck for that Mr Down
I beginning to think that black players were paranoid as fuck and heard monkey chants in the chip they have on their shoulders  mcl
