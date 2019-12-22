|
Bobupanddown
|
We live in the most racially tolerant and diverse nation on the face of the earth
Says intolerant gobshite.
Ah come to get your arse intellectually handed to you once again Dr Gobshyte?
Proof, if indeed it were needed, that you can spend a small fortune on an education and still be a thick cunt.
The only thing I am intolerant of is socialism, post modernism, cultural marxism and backward middle eastern death cults.
Intolerant of post modernism
Come on then Bob, give it to me about post modernism
I'll leave this one to David Robert Starkey CBE, FSA, FRHistS.https://youtu.be/5LAaD5kmHg0
When you've digested that let me know and I'll point you towards more material that shits all over you're retarded ideology.
Logged
Gramsci
|
No thanks Bob - I asked you
on your take on post modernism....come on lad, what's your point.....not forgetting that the post modernists reject all grand narratives, such as Marxism....but that's just my starter for 10....over to you Bob - no googling, no wiki, no guido.....just hit me with it man
Logged
Bobupanddown
|
No thanks Bob - I asked you
on your take on post modernism....come on lad, what's your point.....not forgetting that the post modernists reject all grand narratives, such as Marxism....but that's just my starter for 10....over to you Bob - no googling, no wiki, no guido.....just hit me with it man
I don't need to google it Gramsci, if you watched the video you'd understand the origin of all post modernism and indeed all art dating back to the Greeks.
All post modernism derives from Duchamp's fountain and the Dada movement and it's all a lie.
Duchamp himself for the vast majority of his life rejected that it was art of any kind. He referred to himself as an anti artist, indeed the fountain itself was a joke.
Post modernism is a lie, its self evident to anyone that both good and evil exists in the world, that beauty and ugliness are more than just subjective opinions.
Logged
|
Gramsci
|
No thanks Bob - I asked you
on your take on post modernism....come on lad, what's your point.....not forgetting that the post modernists reject all grand narratives, such as Marxism....but that's just my starter for 10....over to you Bob - no googling, no wiki, no guido.....just hit me with it man
I don't need to google it Gramsci, if you watched the video you'd understand the origin of all post modernism and indeed all art dating back to the Greeks.
All post modernism derives from Duchamp's fountain and the Dada movement and it's all a lie.
Duchamp himself for the vast majority of his life rejected that it was art of any kind. He referred to himself as an anti artist, indeed the fountain itself was a joke.
Post modernism is a lie, its self evident to anyone that both good and evil exists in the world, that beauty and ugliness are more than just subjective opinions.
This goes to show that your knowledge on the topics you talk about is fucking West lad....PM is a lie???? What you on about? Who said it was the truth? Come on then define PM, because I haven't got a fucking clue in what context you use it in, nor any idea why you brought it up in the first place with regard to any point I have made in the past
Personally I would argue that PM does not exist....we are still in late modernity....surely Bob, post modernism is merely the cultural logic of late capitalism no?
Fuck me, you call me thick??? I don't claim to be an expert on that which I don't know much about....whereas you son, you are a Duchampian fountain of knowledge on EVERY FUCKING THING
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
|
No thanks Bob - I asked you
on your take on post modernism....come on lad, what's your point.....not forgetting that the post modernists reject all grand narratives, such as Marxism....but that's just my starter for 10....over to you Bob - no googling, no wiki, no guido.....just hit me with it man
I don't need to google it Gramsci, if you watched the video you'd understand the origin of all post modernism and indeed all art dating back to the Greeks.
All post modernism derives from Duchamp's fountain and the Dada movement and it's all a lie.
Duchamp himself for the vast majority of his life rejected that it was art of any kind. He referred to himself as an anti artist, indeed the fountain itself was a joke.
Post modernism is a lie, its self evident to anyone that both good and evil exists in the world, that beauty and ugliness are more than just subjective opinions.
This goes to show that your knowledge on the topics you talk about is fucking West lad....PM is a lie???? What you on about? Who said it was the truth? Come on then define PM, because I haven't got a fucking clue in what context you use it in, nor any idea why you brought it up in the first place with regard to any point I have made in the past
Personally I would argue that PM does not exist....we are still in late modernity....surely Bob, post modernism is merely the cultural logic of late capitalism no?
Fuck me, you call me thick??? I don't claim to be an expert on that which I don't know much about....whereas you son, you are a Duchampian fountain of knowledge on EVERY FUCKING THING
Logged
Bobupanddown
|
No thanks Bob - I asked you
on your take on post modernism....come on lad, what's your point.....not forgetting that the post modernists reject all grand narratives, such as Marxism....but that's just my starter for 10....over to you Bob - no googling, no wiki, no guido.....just hit me with it man
I don't need to google it Gramsci, if you watched the video you'd understand the origin of all post modernism and indeed all art dating back to the Greeks.
All post modernism derives from Duchamp's fountain and the Dada movement and it's all a lie.
Duchamp himself for the vast majority of his life rejected that it was art of any kind. He referred to himself as an anti artist, indeed the fountain itself was a joke.
Post modernism is a lie, its self evident to anyone that both good and evil exists in the world, that beauty and ugliness are more than just subjective opinions.
This goes to show that your knowledge on the topics you talk about is fucking West lad....PM is a lie???? What you on about? Who said it was the truth? Come on then define PM, because I haven't got a fucking clue in what context you use it in, nor any idea why you brought it up in the first place with regard to any point I have made in the past
Personally I would argue that PM does not exist....we are still in late modernity....surely Bob, post modernism is merely the cultural logic of late capitalism no?
Fuck me, you call me thick??? I don't claim to be an expert on that which I don't know much about....whereas you son, you are a Duchampian fountain of knowledge on EVERY FUCKING THING
Piss poor Dr Gobshyte.
You're thick as mince lad, you've not got a fucking clue and this response is pathetic.
Post modernism is born out of the anti artistic dada movement, which was a response to the first world war. It then progresses into architecture, literature and politics.
You can argue it doesn't exist all you want but as you're a thick cunt nobody listens to you.
Like I said, your arse, handed to you.
Thick cunt.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
|
I wish you thick fucking plebs would get up to speed and join my neo-post-trans-meta-hyper-post-post-post-modernist movement.
That's where all the smart ladz are at.
PS: for those interested in joining please note that we only drink thimbles of Pouilly-Fumée
at our pretentious philosophical gatherings in our mam's box room. We eat quiche and that an'all.
PPS: pokey bum wanking is, of course, a key part of our philosophy and meetings - just like all them other inferior old school philosophies gushed about above. We aren't THAT modern! Haha.
PPPS: THUNDER - YOU CAN'T JOIN. You will have to stay with the Existential Nihilist mob. You sad twat.
Logged
Gramsci
|
Bob, don't mess with the big boys
You still haven't defined PM lad...saying it was started here or there is not a definition my good friend. I suspect it is just a little too complex for your narrow mind
So what is it Bob, just what does it mean....is it twisting your melon man
I don't meas with the big boys, you and that daft twat Downing are knee high to liddle in the intellectual stakes.
I've shit out more knowledge on art, politics and philosophy then you'll ever know.
I have you in my back pocket Dr Gobshyte, now and always.
Stick to schooling the sixth formers in the common room you pound shop Tony Benn.
Still avoiding giving me your definition of PM you fucking dick stretch.
I've given third class degrees to people more intelligent than you....get back to googling your next foray into pseudo intellectualism
Logged
Bobupanddown
|
Bob, don't mess with the big boys
You still haven't defined PM lad...saying it was started here or there is not a definition my good friend. I suspect it is just a little too complex for your narrow mind
So what is it Bob, just what does it mean....is it twisting your melon man
I don't meas with the big boys, you and that daft twat Downing are knee high to liddle in the intellectual stakes.
I've shit out more knowledge on art, politics and philosophy then you'll ever know.
I have you in my back pocket Dr Gobshyte, now and always.
Stick to schooling the sixth formers in the common room you pound shop Tony Benn.
Still avoiding giving me your definition of PM you fucking dick stretch.
I've given third class degrees to people more intelligent than you....get back to googling your next foray into pseudo intellectualism
You haven't given shit out Dr Gobshyte, you're mearly a wobbly wheel in a corrupt system.
Forever in my back pocket
Logged
Gramsci
|
Bob, don't mess with the big boys
You still haven't defined PM lad...saying it was started here or there is not a definition my good friend. I suspect it is just a little too complex for your narrow mind
So what is it Bob, just what does it mean....is it twisting your melon man
I don't meas with the big boys, you and that daft twat Downing are knee high to liddle in the intellectual stakes.
I've shit out more knowledge on art, politics and philosophy then you'll ever know.
I have you in my back pocket Dr Gobshyte, now and always.
Stick to schooling the sixth formers in the common room you pound shop Tony Benn.
Still avoiding giving me your definition of PM you fucking dick stretch.
I've given third class degrees to people more intelligent than you....get back to googling your next foray into pseudo intellectualism
You haven't given shit out Dr Gobshyte, you're mearly a wobbly wheel in a corrupt system.
Forever in my back pocket
You are a little bit ratted Bob....you mess with the big boys, you get a slap
Logged
