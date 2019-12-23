Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 029





Posts: 1 029 The media is corrupt « on: Yesterday at 11:04:01 PM » We live in the most racially tolerant and diverse nation on the face of the earth but some daft cunt shouts something at the Tottenham game and we need a national moment of reflection.



Utterly unbelievable over reaction.



Of course this has all been carefully planned out, it's how the upper middle class shitcunts in the media get at the working classes for having the neck to vote for Brexit and the Conservatives.



No voices will say it was the action of one dickhead, no it's a symptom of a wider epidemic of racism in our racist nation.



Despite us living in one of the least racist nations on the fucking planet.

This isn't political correctness, its political brainwashing purposefully carried out through a compromised media establishment.

If they can convince enough of you that the country is filled with scary racists then they can convince you that their far leftist radical ideology is the only solution.

Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 7 991





Posts: 7 991 Re: The media is corrupt « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:21:31 PM » THAT PERSON WILL BE FUCKED TOMORRA A TAP ON HIS DOOR AND LOSE IS JOB PROBABLY LIKE THE KNOB AT MAN CITY THE OTHER WEEK Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 13 512







TMPosts: 13 512 Re: The media is corrupt « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:46:00 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 3 883





Posts: 3 883 Re: The media is corrupt « Reply #8 on: Today at 04:04:16 AM » Keep doing the good fight Bob, small message boards like this need you Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Tintin

Offline



Posts: 342





Posts: 342 Re: The media is corrupt « Reply #9 on: Today at 05:06:35 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:04:01 PM We live in the most racially tolerant and diverse nation on the face of the earth but some daft cunt shouts something at the Tottenham game and we need a national moment of reflection.



Utterly unbelievable over reaction.



Of course this has all been carefully planned out, it's how the upper middle class shitcunts in the media get at the working classes for having the neck to vote for Brexit and the Conservatives.



No voices will say it was the action of one dickhead, no it's a symptom of a wider epidemic of racism in our racist nation.



Despite us living in one of the least racist nations on the fucking planet.

This isn't political correctness, its political brainwashing purposefully carried out through a compromised media establishment.

If they can convince enough of you that the country is filled with scary racists then they can convince you that their far leftist radical ideology is the only solution.







Logged

Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 7 881







Posts: 7 881 Re: The media is corrupt « Reply #11 on: Today at 09:34:24 AM » I have been listening to the BBC all morning and they haven't mentioned it yet Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 6 671





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 671Pull your socks up Tel. Re: The media is corrupt « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:54:53 AM » Radio 5 and 4 talked about hardly anything else this morning. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 4 002





Posts: 4 002 Re: The media is corrupt « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:32:20 AM » OP is spot on.Racism is being weaponised by the lefty media in their hissy fit response to Boris's fantastic election victory. Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 029





Posts: 1 029 Re: The media is corrupt « Reply #16 on: Today at 10:47:33 AM » Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 08:23:24 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:04:01 PM We live in the most racially tolerant and diverse nation on the face of the earth





Says intolerant gobshite.

Says intolerant gobshite.

Ah come to get your arse intellectually handed to you once again Dr Gobshyte?

Proof, if indeed it were needed, that you can spend a small fortune on an education and still be a thick cunt.



The only thing I am intolerant of is socialism, post modernism, cultural marxism and backward middle eastern death cults.





Ah come to get your arse intellectually handed to you once again Dr Gobshyte?Proof, if indeed it were needed, that you can spend a small fortune on an education and still be a thick cunt.The only thing I am intolerant of is socialism, post modernism, cultural marxism and backward middle eastern death cults. Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 029





Posts: 1 029 Re: The media is corrupt « Reply #17 on: Today at 10:52:30 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:44:33 AM

Those bastard lefties are so intolerant of racists

If that's the case why is the coverage of this one clown shouting something and the 137 stabbings that have happened in London alone treated so differently?



We don't get front page headline, hours of news coverage, opinion pieces and continual reminders that London has a major knife problem.



1 guy shouts something stupid and it's the biggest news of the weekend.

3 people get stabbed to death and it's just part and parcel of living in a big city?



Let's weigh this up. 3 people stabbed to death vs one idiot shouting something..........



If that's the case why is the coverage of this one clown shouting something and the 137 stabbings that have happened in London alone treated so differently?We don't get front page headline, hours of news coverage, opinion pieces and continual reminders that London has a major knife problem.1 guy shouts something stupid and it's the biggest news of the weekend.3 people get stabbed to death and it's just part and parcel of living in a big city?Let's weigh this up. 3 people stabbed to death vs one idiot shouting something.......... Logged

Skinz

Offline



Posts: 1 913





Posts: 1 913 Re: The media is corrupt « Reply #20 on: Today at 11:04:35 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:17:55 PM Is the answer lefties?



Snowflake, Liberal left. They just love nothing but shitting on their own*cough*country. You see the same with climate change. China, Africa, etc are polluting the fuck out of this planet and all this lot do is make excuses for them. Little Johny from Hartlepool chucks a straw on the floor and the same trampy hipsters want his family sent to prison. "But, but China is not our country" they say. Well, neither's this one so pack your one pair of pants and Fuck off(Preferably to China/Syria/Pakistan/Africa)!



Merry Christmas xxx Snowflake, Liberal left. They just love nothing but shitting on their own*cough*country. You see the same with climate change. China, Africa, etc are polluting the fuck out of this planet and all this lot do is make excuses for them. Little Johny from Hartlepool chucks a straw on the floor and the same trampy hipsters want his family sent to prison. "But, but China is not our country" they say. Well, neither's this one so pack your one pair of pants and Fuck off(Preferably to China/Syria/Pakistan/Africa)!Merry Christmas xxx Logged

Steve Göldby



Offline



Posts: 9 269







Mountain KingPosts: 9 269 Re: The media is corrupt « Reply #21 on: Today at 11:05:58 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:52:30 AM Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:44:33 AM

Those bastard lefties are so intolerant of racists

If that's the case why is the coverage of this one clown shouting something and the 137 stabbings that have happened in London alone treated so differently?



We don't get front page headline, hours of news coverage, opinion pieces and continual reminders that London has a major knife problem.



1 guy shouts something stupid and it's the biggest news of the weekend.

3 people get stabbed to death and it's just part and parcel of living in a big city?



Let's weigh this up. 3 people stabbed to death vs one idiot shouting something..........





If that's the case why is the coverage of this one clown shouting something and the 137 stabbings that have happened in London alone treated so differently?We don't get front page headline, hours of news coverage, opinion pieces and continual reminders that London has a major knife problem.1 guy shouts something stupid and it's the biggest news of the weekend.3 people get stabbed to death and it's just part and parcel of living in a big city?Let's weigh this up. 3 people stabbed to death vs one idiot shouting something..........

Bloke killed in Prague last but one international weekend, gets a brief mention halfway down the page because some naughty boys making monkey noises dominated the headlines for days. Fucking sick of this now!



Bloke killed in Prague last but one international weekend, gets a brief mention halfway down the page because some naughty boys making monkey noises dominated the headlines for days. Fucking sick of this now! Logged

Skinz

Offline



Posts: 1 913





Posts: 1 913 Re: The media is corrupt « Reply #25 on: Today at 01:54:53 PM » Read somewhere that we had nearly 30 million match goers last season with just over 400 incidents of racism reported. Now we have dickheads(not on here) wanting the Government to step in? Can someone remind me how many members both main parties have and how many incidents of racism was reported between both parties?...and some people want these cunts to step in?



Racism is a social issue, not a football one. We already have laws to boot the twats out, and more Logged