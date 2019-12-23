Welcome,
December 23, 2019, 04:31:39 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The media is corrupt
Author
Topic: The media is corrupt (Read 412 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 029
The media is corrupt
Yesterday
at 11:04:01 PM
We live in the most racially tolerant and diverse nation on the face of the earth but some daft cunt shouts something at the Tottenham game and we need a national moment of reflection.
Utterly unbelievable over reaction.
Of course this has all been carefully planned out, it's how the upper middle class shitcunts in the media get at the working classes for having the neck to vote for Brexit and the Conservatives.
No voices will say it was the action of one dickhead, no it's a symptom of a wider epidemic of racism in our racist nation.
Despite us living in one of the least racist nations on the fucking planet.
This isn't political correctness, its political brainwashing purposefully carried out through a compromised media establishment.
If they can convince enough of you that the country is filled with scary racists then they can convince you that their far leftist radical ideology is the only solution.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 065
Re: The media is corrupt
Yesterday
at 11:13:03 PM
Did you stop down in London or get the train back?
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 029
Re: The media is corrupt
Yesterday
at 11:17:05 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:13:03 PM
Did you stop down in London or get the train back?
Another well thought out and elegant response narrowback.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 065
Re: The media is corrupt
Yesterday
at 11:17:55 PM
Is the answer lefties?
monkeyman
Posts: 7 991
Re: The media is corrupt
Yesterday
at 11:21:31 PM
THAT PERSON WILL BE FUCKED TOMORRA A TAP ON HIS DOOR AND LOSE IS JOB PROBABLY LIKE THE KNOB AT MAN CITY THE OTHER WEEK
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 322
Re: The media is corrupt
Yesterday
at 11:35:40 PM
Bobupanddown the fucking lefty clown
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 827
The ace face.
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 12:27:28 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:13:03 PM
Did you stop down in London or get the train back?
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 13 512
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 12:46:00 AM
CapsDave
Posts: 3 883
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 04:04:16 AM
Keep doing the good fight Bob, small message boards like this need you
Tintin
Posts: 342
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 05:06:35 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 11:04:01 PM
We live in the most racially tolerant and diverse nation on the face of the earth but some daft cunt shouts something at the Tottenham game and we need a national moment of reflection.
Utterly unbelievable over reaction.
Of course this has all been carefully planned out, it's how the upper middle class shitcunts in the media get at the working classes for having the neck to vote for Brexit and the Conservatives.
No voices will say it was the action of one dickhead, no it's a symptom of a wider epidemic of racism in our racist nation.
Despite us living in one of the least racist nations on the fucking planet.
This isn't political correctness, its political brainwashing purposefully carried out through a compromised media establishment.
If they can convince enough of you that the country is filled with scary racists then they can convince you that their far leftist radical ideology is the only solution.
Gramsci
Posts: 7 704
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 08:23:24 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 11:04:01 PM
We live in the most racially tolerant and diverse nation on the face of the earth
Says intolerant gobshite.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 881
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 09:34:24 AM
I have been listening to the BBC all morning and they haven't mentioned it yet
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 671
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 09:54:53 AM
Radio 5 and 4 talked about hardly anything else this morning.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 002
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 10:32:20 AM
OP is spot on.Racism is being weaponised by the lefty media in their hissy fit response to Boris's fantastic election victory.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 065
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 10:44:33 AM
Those bastard lefties are so intolerant of racists
tunstall
Posts: 2 870
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 10:46:49 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 09:54:53 AM
Radio 5 and 4 talked about hardly anything else this morning.
put Radio 1 on.....actually don't, its fucking shite
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 029
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 10:47:33 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 08:23:24 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 11:04:01 PM
We live in the most racially tolerant and diverse nation on the face of the earth
Says intolerant gobshite.
Ah come to get your arse intellectually handed to you once again Dr Gobshyte?
Proof, if indeed it were needed, that you can spend a small fortune on an education and still be a thick cunt.
The only thing I am intolerant of is socialism, post modernism, cultural marxism and backward middle eastern death cults.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 029
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 10:52:30 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 10:44:33 AM
Those bastard lefties are so intolerant of racists
If that's the case why is the coverage of this one clown shouting something and the 137 stabbings that have happened in London alone treated so differently?
We don't get front page headline, hours of news coverage, opinion pieces and continual reminders that London has a major knife problem.
1 guy shouts something stupid and it's the biggest news of the weekend.
3 people get stabbed to death and it's just part and parcel of living in a big city?
Let's weigh this up. 3 people stabbed to death vs one idiot shouting something..........
Gramsci
Posts: 7 704
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 10:54:21 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:47:33 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 08:23:24 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 11:04:01 PM
We live in the most racially tolerant and diverse nation on the face of the earth
Says intolerant gobshite.
Ah come to get your arse intellectually handed to you once again Dr Gobshyte?
Proof, if indeed it were needed, that you can spend a small fortune on an education and still be a thick cunt.
The only thing I am intolerant of is socialism, post modernism, cultural marxism and backward middle eastern death cults.
Intolerant of post modernism
Come on then Bob, give it to me about post modernism
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 029
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 10:58:23 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 10:54:21 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:47:33 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 08:23:24 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 11:04:01 PM
We live in the most racially tolerant and diverse nation on the face of the earth
Says intolerant gobshite.
Ah come to get your arse intellectually handed to you once again Dr Gobshyte?
Proof, if indeed it were needed, that you can spend a small fortune on an education and still be a thick cunt.
The only thing I am intolerant of is socialism, post modernism, cultural marxism and backward middle eastern death cults.
Intolerant of post modernism
Come on then Bob, give it to me about post modernism
I'll leave this one to David Robert Starkey CBE, FSA, FRHistS.
https://youtu.be/5LAaD5kmHg0
When you've digested that let me know and I'll point you towards more material that shits all over you're retarded ideology.
Skinz
Posts: 1 913
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 11:04:35 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:17:55 PM
Is the answer lefties?
Snowflake, Liberal left. They just love nothing but shitting on their own*cough*country. You see the same with climate change. China, Africa, etc are polluting the fuck out of this planet and all this lot do is make excuses for them. Little Johny from Hartlepool chucks a straw on the floor and the same trampy hipsters want his family sent to prison. "But, but China is not our country" they say. Well, neither's this one so pack your one pair of pants and Fuck off(Preferably to China/Syria/Pakistan/Africa)!
Merry Christmas xxx
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 269
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 11:05:58 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:52:30 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 10:44:33 AM
Those bastard lefties are so intolerant of racists
If that's the case why is the coverage of this one clown shouting something and the 137 stabbings that have happened in London alone treated so differently?
We don't get front page headline, hours of news coverage, opinion pieces and continual reminders that London has a major knife problem.
1 guy shouts something stupid and it's the biggest news of the weekend.
3 people get stabbed to death and it's just part and parcel of living in a big city?
Let's weigh this up. 3 people stabbed to death vs one idiot shouting something..........
Bloke killed in Prague last but one international weekend, gets a brief mention halfway down the page because some naughty boys making monkey noises dominated the headlines for days. Fucking sick of this now!
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 881
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 11:22:54 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 09:54:53 AM
Radio 5 and 4 talked about hardly anything else this morning.
Gramsci
Posts: 7 704
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 11:37:01 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:58:23 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 10:54:21 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:47:33 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 08:23:24 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 11:04:01 PM
We live in the most racially tolerant and diverse nation on the face of the earth
Says intolerant gobshite.
Ah come to get your arse intellectually handed to you once again Dr Gobshyte?
Proof, if indeed it were needed, that you can spend a small fortune on an education and still be a thick cunt.
The only thing I am intolerant of is socialism, post modernism, cultural marxism and backward middle eastern death cults.
Intolerant of post modernism
Come on then Bob, give it to me about post modernism
I'll leave this one to David Robert Starkey CBE, FSA, FRHistS.
https://youtu.be/5LAaD5kmHg0
When you've digested that let me know and I'll point you towards more material that shits all over you're retarded ideology.
No thanks Bob - I asked you
on your take on post modernism....come on lad, what's your point.....not forgetting that the post modernists reject all grand narratives, such as Marxism....but that's just my starter for 10....over to you Bob - no googling, no wiki, no guido.....just hit me with it man
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 029
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 12:07:04 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 11:37:01 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:58:23 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 10:54:21 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:47:33 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 08:23:24 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 11:04:01 PM
We live in the most racially tolerant and diverse nation on the face of the earth
Says intolerant gobshite.
Ah come to get your arse intellectually handed to you once again Dr Gobshyte?
Proof, if indeed it were needed, that you can spend a small fortune on an education and still be a thick cunt.
The only thing I am intolerant of is socialism, post modernism, cultural marxism and backward middle eastern death cults.
Intolerant of post modernism
Come on then Bob, give it to me about post modernism
I'll leave this one to David Robert Starkey CBE, FSA, FRHistS.
https://youtu.be/5LAaD5kmHg0
When you've digested that let me know and I'll point you towards more material that shits all over you're retarded ideology.
No thanks Bob - I asked you
on your take on post modernism....come on lad, what's your point.....not forgetting that the post modernists reject all grand narratives, such as Marxism....but that's just my starter for 10....over to you Bob - no googling, no wiki, no guido.....just hit me with it man
I don't need to google it Gramsci, if you watched the video you'd understand the origin of all post modernism and indeed all art dating back to the Greeks.
All post modernism derives from Duchamp's fountain and the Dada movement and it's all a lie.
Duchamp himself for the vast majority of his life rejected that it was art of any kind. He referred to himself as an anti artist, indeed the fountain itself was a joke.
Post modernism is a lie, its self evident to anyone that both good and evil exists in the world, that beauty and ugliness are more than just subjective opinions.
Skinz
Posts: 1 913
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 01:54:53 PM
Read somewhere that we had nearly 30 million match goers last season with just over 400 incidents of racism reported. Now we have dickheads(not on here) wanting the Government to step in? Can someone remind me how many members both main parties have and how many incidents of racism was reported between both parties?...and some people want these cunts to step in?
Racism is a social issue, not a football one. We already have laws to boot the twats out, and more
Robbso
Posts: 14 027
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 01:56:35 PM
Silly cunts on both sides using brexit to win an argument.
Gramsci
Posts: 7 704
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 03:47:27 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 12:07:04 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 11:37:01 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:58:23 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 10:54:21 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:47:33 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 08:23:24 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 11:04:01 PM
We live in the most racially tolerant and diverse nation on the face of the earth
Says intolerant gobshite.
Ah come to get your arse intellectually handed to you once again Dr Gobshyte?
Proof, if indeed it were needed, that you can spend a small fortune on an education and still be a thick cunt.
The only thing I am intolerant of is socialism, post modernism, cultural marxism and backward middle eastern death cults.
Intolerant of post modernism
Come on then Bob, give it to me about post modernism
I'll leave this one to David Robert Starkey CBE, FSA, FRHistS.
https://youtu.be/5LAaD5kmHg0
When you've digested that let me know and I'll point you towards more material that shits all over you're retarded ideology.
No thanks Bob - I asked you
on your take on post modernism....come on lad, what's your point.....not forgetting that the post modernists reject all grand narratives, such as Marxism....but that's just my starter for 10....over to you Bob - no googling, no wiki, no guido.....just hit me with it man
I don't need to google it Gramsci, if you watched the video you'd understand the origin of all post modernism and indeed all art dating back to the Greeks.
All post modernism derives from Duchamp's fountain and the Dada movement and it's all a lie.
Duchamp himself for the vast majority of his life rejected that it was art of any kind. He referred to himself as an anti artist, indeed the fountain itself was a joke.
Post modernism is a lie, its self evident to anyone that both good and evil exists in the world, that beauty and ugliness are more than just subjective opinions.
This goes to show that your knowledge on the topics you talk about is fucking West lad....PM is a lie???? What you on about? Who said it was the truth? Come on then define PM, because I haven't got a fucking clue in what context you use it in, nor any idea why you brought it up in the first place with regard to any point I have made in the past
Personally I would argue that PM does not exist....we are still in late modernity....surely Bob, post modernism is merely the cultural logic of late capitalism no?
Fuck me, you call me thick??? I don't claim to be an expert on that which I don't know much about....whereas you son, you are a Duchampian fountain of knowledge on EVERY FUCKING THING
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 827
The ace face.
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 03:50:28 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 03:47:27 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 12:07:04 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 11:37:01 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:58:23 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 10:54:21 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:47:33 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 08:23:24 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 11:04:01 PM
We live in the most racially tolerant and diverse nation on the face of the earth
Says intolerant gobshite.
Ah come to get your arse intellectually handed to you once again Dr Gobshyte?
Proof, if indeed it were needed, that you can spend a small fortune on an education and still be a thick cunt.
The only thing I am intolerant of is socialism, post modernism, cultural marxism and backward middle eastern death cults.
Intolerant of post modernism
Come on then Bob, give it to me about post modernism
I'll leave this one to David Robert Starkey CBE, FSA, FRHistS.
https://youtu.be/5LAaD5kmHg0
When you've digested that let me know and I'll point you towards more material that shits all over you're retarded ideology.
No thanks Bob - I asked you
on your take on post modernism....come on lad, what's your point.....not forgetting that the post modernists reject all grand narratives, such as Marxism....but that's just my starter for 10....over to you Bob - no googling, no wiki, no guido.....just hit me with it man
I don't need to google it Gramsci, if you watched the video you'd understand the origin of all post modernism and indeed all art dating back to the Greeks.
All post modernism derives from Duchamp's fountain and the Dada movement and it's all a lie.
Duchamp himself for the vast majority of his life rejected that it was art of any kind. He referred to himself as an anti artist, indeed the fountain itself was a joke.
Post modernism is a lie, its self evident to anyone that both good and evil exists in the world, that beauty and ugliness are more than just subjective opinions.
This goes to show that your knowledge on the topics you talk about is fucking West lad....PM is a lie???? What you on about? Who said it was the truth? Come on then define PM, because I haven't got a fucking clue in what context you use it in, nor any idea why you brought it up in the first place with regard to any point I have made in the past
Personally I would argue that PM does not exist....we are still in late modernity....surely Bob, post modernism is merely the cultural logic of late capitalism no?
Fuck me, you call me thick??? I don't claim to be an expert on that which I don't know much about....whereas you son, you are a Duchampian fountain of knowledge on EVERY FUCKING THING
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 029
Re: The media is corrupt
Today
at 04:21:47 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 03:47:27 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 12:07:04 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 11:37:01 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:58:23 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 10:54:21 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:47:33 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 08:23:24 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 11:04:01 PM
We live in the most racially tolerant and diverse nation on the face of the earth
Says intolerant gobshite.
Ah come to get your arse intellectually handed to you once again Dr Gobshyte?
Proof, if indeed it were needed, that you can spend a small fortune on an education and still be a thick cunt.
The only thing I am intolerant of is socialism, post modernism, cultural marxism and backward middle eastern death cults.
Intolerant of post modernism
Come on then Bob, give it to me about post modernism
I'll leave this one to David Robert Starkey CBE, FSA, FRHistS.
https://youtu.be/5LAaD5kmHg0
When you've digested that let me know and I'll point you towards more material that shits all over you're retarded ideology.
No thanks Bob - I asked you
on your take on post modernism....come on lad, what's your point.....not forgetting that the post modernists reject all grand narratives, such as Marxism....but that's just my starter for 10....over to you Bob - no googling, no wiki, no guido.....just hit me with it man
I don't need to google it Gramsci, if you watched the video you'd understand the origin of all post modernism and indeed all art dating back to the Greeks.
All post modernism derives from Duchamp's fountain and the Dada movement and it's all a lie.
Duchamp himself for the vast majority of his life rejected that it was art of any kind. He referred to himself as an anti artist, indeed the fountain itself was a joke.
Post modernism is a lie, its self evident to anyone that both good and evil exists in the world, that beauty and ugliness are more than just subjective opinions.
This goes to show that your knowledge on the topics you talk about is fucking West lad....PM is a lie???? What you on about? Who said it was the truth? Come on then define PM, because I haven't got a fucking clue in what context you use it in, nor any idea why you brought it up in the first place with regard to any point I have made in the past
Personally I would argue that PM does not exist....we are still in late modernity....surely Bob, post modernism is merely the cultural logic of late capitalism no?
Fuck me, you call me thick??? I don't claim to be an expert on that which I don't know much about....whereas you son, you are a Duchampian fountain of knowledge on EVERY FUCKING THING
Piss poor Dr Gobshyte.
You're thick as mince lad, you've not got a fucking clue and this response is pathetic.
Post modernism is born out of the anti artistic dada movement, which was a response to the first world war. It then progresses into architecture, literature and politics.
You can argue it doesn't exist all you want but as you're a thick cunt nobody listens to you.
Like I said, your arse, handed to you.
Thick cunt.
