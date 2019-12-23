|
Bobupanddown
|
We live in the most racially tolerant and diverse nation on the face of the earth
Says intolerant gobshite.
Ah come to get your arse intellectually handed to you once again Dr Gobshyte?
Proof, if indeed it were needed, that you can spend a small fortune on an education and still be a thick cunt.
The only thing I am intolerant of is socialism, post modernism, cultural marxism and backward middle eastern death cults.
Intolerant of post modernism
Come on then Bob, give it to me about post modernism
I'll leave this one to David Robert Starkey CBE, FSA, FRHistS.https://youtu.be/5LAaD5kmHg0
When you've digested that let me know and I'll point you towards more material that shits all over you're retarded ideology.
Gramsci
|
No thanks Bob - I asked you
on your take on post modernism....come on lad, what's your point.....not forgetting that the post modernists reject all grand narratives, such as Marxism....but that's just my starter for 10....over to you Bob - no googling, no wiki, no guido.....just hit me with it man
