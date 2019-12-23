Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 23, 2019, 04:22:23 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The media is corrupt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The media is corrupt (Read 113 times)
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 023
The media is corrupt
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:04:01 PM »
We live in the most racially tolerant and diverse nation on the face of the earth but some daft cunt shouts something at the Tottenham game and we need a national moment of reflection.
Utterly unbelievable over reaction.
Of course this has all been carefully planned out, it's how the upper middle class shitcunts in the media get at the working classes for having the neck to vote for Brexit and the Conservatives.
No voices will say it was the action of one dickhead, no it's a symptom of a wider epidemic of racism in our racist nation.
Despite us living in one of the least racist nations on the fucking planet.
This isn't political correctness, its political brainwashing purposefully carried out through a compromised media establishment.
If they can convince enough of you that the country is filled with scary racists then they can convince you that their far leftist radical ideology is the only solution.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 061
Re: The media is corrupt
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:13:03 PM »
Did you stop down in London or get the train back?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 023
Re: The media is corrupt
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:17:05 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:13:03 PM
Did you stop down in London or get the train back?
Another well thought out and elegant response narrowback.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 061
Re: The media is corrupt
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:17:55 PM »
Is the answer lefties?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 7 991
Re: The media is corrupt
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:21:31 PM »
THAT PERSON WILL BE FUCKED TOMORRA A TAP ON HIS DOOR AND LOSE IS JOB PROBABLY LIKE THE KNOB AT MAN CITY THE OTHER WEEK
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 318
Re: The media is corrupt
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:35:40 PM »
Bobupanddown the fucking lefty clown
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 822
The ace face.
Re: The media is corrupt
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:27:28 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:13:03 PM
Did you stop down in London or get the train back?
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 13 507
Re: The media is corrupt
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:46:00 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 3 883
Re: The media is corrupt
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:04:16 AM »
Keep doing the good fight Bob, small message boards like this need you
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...