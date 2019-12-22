Bobupanddown

The media is corrupt « on: Today at 11:04:01 PM » We live in the most racially tolerant and diverse nation on the face of the earth but some daft cunt shouts something at the Tottenham game and we need a national moment of reflection.



Utterly unbelievable over reaction.



Of course this has all been carefully planned out, it's how the upper middle class shitcunts in the media get at the working classes for having the neck to vote for Brexit and the Conservatives.



No voices will say it was the action of one dickhead, no it's a symptom of a wider epidemic of racism in our racist nation.



Despite us living in one of the least racist nations on the fucking planet.

This isn't political correctness, its political brainwashing purposefully carried out through a compromised media establishment.

If they can convince enough of you that the country is filled with scary racists then they can convince you that their far leftist radical ideology is the only solution.

