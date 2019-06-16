Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 22, 2019, 09:58:53 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: EMMA JONES !!!  (Read 114 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 500



View Profile
« on: Today at 08:43:36 PM »


                 
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RobShrugNichols
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 314


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:45:37 PM »
She'd get fingered into next week  :ponce:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 020


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:46:20 PM »
I'd give her the best 4 and a half seconds of her life 
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 303


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:51:09 PM »
A Barbara Windsor moment.
Logged
CoB scum
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 789



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:29:20 PM »
WILLY WANKA WON'T LIKE THIS - HE'LL WANT IT ON HIS THREAD.

 rava









PS: I'D LICK HER PISS OFF RAZOR BLADES.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 986


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:31:52 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:43:36 PM


                 
  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 