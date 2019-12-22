Welcome,
December 22, 2019, 08:18:58 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
All the old Boro lads out in the cross
Author
Topic: All the old Boro lads out in the cross
Boss88
Boss88
All the old Boro lads out in the cross
«
on:
Today
at 07:38:14 PM »
Just been in the cross there good turn out from all the old Boro lads out on drink today must of been about 50 of them there . Surprised you werent in there lids.
PoliteDwarf
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever
Re: All the old Boro lads out in the cross
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:43:32 PM »
Was it an over 90s do?
CoB scum
RobShrugNichols
RobShrugNichols
Re: All the old Boro lads out in the cross
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:15:33 PM »
Joking aren't ya, the maroon balloon wouldn't be seen dead in there
