Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 22, 2019, 06:37:59 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WHATS THAT WOBBLY EYE THING TM?  (Read 122 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 788



View Profile
« on: Today at 05:12:24 PM »
 :pd:

DOES IT HAVE HYPNOTIC POWERS OVER SOME ON HERE OR SUMMAT?

EXPLAIN YOUR MYSTERIOUS WAYS.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 059


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:14:40 PM »
Coulby finds it very, very traumatic and scary. He has been warned not to post it several times!!!! 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 788



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:16:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:14:40 PM
Coulby finds it very, very traumatic and scary. He has been warned not to post it several times!!!! 

 mick
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 985


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:34:31 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:12:24 PM
:pd:

DOES IT HAVE HYPNOTIC POWERS OVER SOME ON HERE OR SUMMAT?

EXPLAIN YOUR MYSTERIOUS WAYS.

 
STOP EGGING HIM ON LIDS AS WARNED HIM ABOUT THIS
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 788



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:46:21 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:34:31 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:12:24 PM
:pd:

DOES IT HAVE HYPNOTIC POWERS OVER SOME ON HERE OR SUMMAT?

EXPLAIN YOUR MYSTERIOUS WAYS.

 
STOP EGGING HIM ON LIDS AS WARNED HIM ABOUT THIS

Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 059


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:46:49 PM »
 mick mick mick
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 496



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:55:18 PM »
IT PUTS A CURSE ON THE SUBJECT IT IS AIMED AT !!!    oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 788



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:07:58 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:46:49 PM
mick mick mick







 :alastair:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 059


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:09:41 PM »
Do yer reckon this is what caused Coulbys Virgin Media Bill to go up??  mick
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 788



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:20:14 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:09:41 PM
Do yer reckon this is what caused Coulbys Virgin Media Bill to go up??  mick

BUGGER

THE CURSE THING DIDN'T WORK.

 :steptoe:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 673


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:37:01 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:12:24 PM
:pd:

DOES IT HAVE HYPNOTIC POWERS OVER SOME ON HERE OR SUMMAT?

EXPLAIN YOUR MYSTERIOUS WAYS.

 

It's a defense thing I think 

Like when a hedgehog curls itself up when its under attack  :like:
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 