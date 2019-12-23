ZombieTits

Online



Posts: 480





Posts: 480 Hiya Leon... « on: Yesterday at 03:07:25 PM » ...whats with the inboxing?



I'll be in The Crown in Stockwell at about 4ish...pop in ya big bummer. Logged

RobShrugNichols

Offline



Posts: 322





Posts: 322 Re: Hiya Leon... « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:12:11 PM » I have 15 messages 11 unread Logged

ZombieTits

Online



Posts: 480





Posts: 480 Re: Hiya Leon... « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:21:12 PM » I bet he dare not come the pub and bother me. Logged

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 40 064





Posts: 40 064 Re: Hiya Leon... « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:27:04 PM »





You carry on sending them random angry messages whilst sat in the pub on your own Dont listen to the sad, jealous cunts Lids.You carry on sending them random angry messages whilst sat in the pub on your own Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

ZombieTits

Online



Posts: 480





Posts: 480 Re: Hiya Leon... « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:53:39 PM » ....still no sign of the inbox warrior.



What a fanny. Logged

RobShrugNichols

Offline



Posts: 322





Posts: 322 Re: Hiya Leon... « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:55:19 PM » Lidds is a plastic cunt thought he was big in the 80s, I know fucking better. Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 028





Posts: 1 028 Re: Hiya Leon... « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:48:49 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:27:04 PM

You carry on sending them random angry messages whilst sat in the pub on your own

Like the ones you sent to Lisa after her fella gave you a slap and told you what was what? Like the ones you sent to Lisa after her fella gave you a slap and told you what was what? Logged

calamity

Online



Posts: 7 953





Posts: 7 953 Re: Hiya Leon... « Reply #17 on: Today at 06:20:51 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:27:04 PM





You carry on sending them random angry messages whilst sat in the pub on your own

Dont listen to the sad, jealous cunts Lids.You carry on sending them random angry messages whilst sat in the pub on your own

I got another one over the weekend too, he really puts me in my place when he sends PMs



He's like an angry version of Foghorn Leghorn; an old preening cock, with a big belly and a body longer than his little legs I got another one over the weekend too, he really puts me in my place when he sends PMsHe's like an angry version of Foghorn Leghorn; an old preening cock, with a big belly and a body longer than his little legs Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 241



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 241I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Hiya Leon... « Reply #18 on: Today at 08:36:52 AM » Quote from: calamity on Today at 06:20:51 AM Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:27:04 PM





You carry on sending them random angry messages whilst sat in the pub on your own

Dont listen to the sad, jealous cunts Lids.You carry on sending them random angry messages whilst sat in the pub on your own

I got another one over the weekend too, he really puts me in my place when he sends PMs



He's like an angry version of Foghorn Leghorn; an old preening cock, with a big belly and a body longer than his little legs

I got another one over the weekend too, he really puts me in my place when he sends PMsHe's like an angry version of Foghorn Leghorn; an old preening cock, with a big belly and a body longer than his little legs



DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT THEN DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT THEN Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

calamity

Online



Posts: 7 953





Posts: 7 953 Re: Hiya Leon... « Reply #19 on: Today at 08:40:49 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:36:52 AM Quote from: calamity on Today at 06:20:51 AM Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:27:04 PM





You carry on sending them random angry messages whilst sat in the pub on your own

Dont listen to the sad, jealous cunts Lids.You carry on sending them random angry messages whilst sat in the pub on your own

I got another one over the weekend too, he really puts me in my place when he sends PMs



He's like an angry version of Foghorn Leghorn; an old preening cock, with a big belly and a body longer than his little legs

I got another one over the weekend too, he really puts me in my place when he sends PMsHe's like an angry version of Foghorn Leghorn; an old preening cock, with a big belly and a body longer than his little legs



DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT THEN

DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT THEN

Let's run it back; you had a problem, sent a load of PMs, asked for a meet and said name a time and place, I gave you a time and place and turned up, you never turned up. You then bleated about Middlesbrough, despite the fact I don't live in Middlesbrough, or even the UK. You are brave in your comfort zone, but you are clearly far too chicken to step away from there. So next time I am back, I will give you another place, where I will be and you won't turn up, again. Then you can send more PMs and repeat your silly claims in here



Think that about sums up the situation, no point in discussing anymore, you silly little shitbag



Let's run it back; you had a problem, sent a load of PMs, asked for a meet and said name a time and place, I gave you a time and place and turned up, you never turned up. You then bleated about Middlesbrough, despite the fact I don't live in Middlesbrough, or even the UK. You are brave in your comfort zone, but you are clearly far too chicken to step away from there. So next time I am back, I will give you another place, where I will be and you won't turn up, again. Then you can send more PMs and repeat your silly claims in hereThink that about sums up the situation, no point in discussing anymore, you silly little shitbag Logged

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 9 772







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 772 Re: Hiya Leon... « Reply #20 on: Today at 09:04:17 AM » Can't see what all the dislike for Lids' is about' comes across as a decent bloke to me' Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

calamity

Online



Posts: 7 953





Posts: 7 953 Re: Hiya Leon... « Reply #21 on: Today at 09:33:40 AM » Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 09:04:17 AM

Can't see what all the dislike for Lids' is about' comes across as a decent bloke to me'

There is no dislike, he just gets upset when people call him out on his bullshit. Then the PMs start, and the offer of fights etc etc



Hes harmless because nobody takes him seriously. Or at least most dont. There is no dislike, he just gets upset when people call him out on his bullshit. Then the PMs start, and the offer of fights etc etcHes harmless because nobody takes him seriously. Or at least most dont. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 241



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 241I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Hiya Leon... « Reply #22 on: Today at 09:47:26 AM » Quote from: calamity on Today at 08:40:49 AM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:36:52 AM Quote from: calamity on Today at 06:20:51 AM Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:27:04 PM





You carry on sending them random angry messages whilst sat in the pub on your own

Dont listen to the sad, jealous cunts Lids.You carry on sending them random angry messages whilst sat in the pub on your own

I got another one over the weekend too, he really puts me in my place when he sends PMs



He's like an angry version of Foghorn Leghorn; an old preening cock, with a big belly and a body longer than his little legs

I got another one over the weekend too, he really puts me in my place when he sends PMsHe's like an angry version of Foghorn Leghorn; an old preening cock, with a big belly and a body longer than his little legs



DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT THEN

DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT THEN

Let's run it back; you had a problem, sent a load of PMs, asked for a meet and said name a time and place, I gave you a time and place and turned up, you never turned up. You then bleated about Middlesbrough, despite the fact I don't live in Middlesbrough, or even the UK. You are brave in your comfort zone, but you are clearly far too chicken to step away from there. So next time I am back, I will give you another place, where I will be and you won't turn up, again. Then you can send more PMs and repeat your silly claims in here



Think that about sums up the situation, no point in discussing anymore, you silly little shitbag





Let's run it back; you had a problem, sent a load of PMs, asked for a meet and said name a time and place, I gave you a time and place and turned up, you never turned up. You then bleated about Middlesbrough, despite the fact I don't live in Middlesbrough, or even the UK. You are brave in your comfort zone, but you are clearly far too chicken to step away from there. So next time I am back, I will give you another place, where I will be and you won't turn up, again. Then you can send more PMs and repeat your silly claims in hereThink that about sums up the situation, no point in discussing anymore, you silly little shitbag





JUST LET ME KNOW WHERE YA ARE AND I WILL COME AV A QUICK WORD WITH YA......BE AS QUICK AS 1,2, AM IN THE BORO ALL DAY TODAYJUST LET ME KNOW WHERE YA ARE AND I WILL COME AV A QUICK WORD WITH YA......BE AS QUICK AS 1,2, Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

RobShrugNichols

Offline



Posts: 322





Posts: 322 Re: Hiya Leon... « Reply #23 on: Today at 09:50:08 AM » I've let you know where I will be for some Xmas slurps, come down to Isaacs I will give you a few slaps and we can have a beer afterwards Logged

calamity

Online



Posts: 7 953





Posts: 7 953 Re: Hiya Leon... « Reply #24 on: Today at 09:51:27 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:47:26 AM

AM IN THE BORO ALL DAY TODAY





JUST LET ME KNOW WHERE YA ARE AND I WILL COME AV A QUICK WORD WITH YA......BE AS QUICK AS 1,2,

AM IN THE BORO ALL DAY TODAYJUST LET ME KNOW WHERE YA ARE AND I WILL COME AV A QUICK WORD WITH YA......BE AS QUICK AS 1,2,

You need to learn how to read. You need to learn how to read. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 241



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 241I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Hiya Leon... « Reply #25 on: Today at 09:52:51 AM » Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 09:50:08 AM I've let you know where I will be for some Xmas slurps, come down to Isaacs I will give you a few slaps and we can have a beer afterwards







YOU WONT BE DRINKING BEER AFTER IT YOU WILL BE LOOKING FOR YER HAMPSTEAD HEATH





PUNCH THIS CUNT...PROBS GET ABOUT 4 TROLLS OFF ERE IN ONE GO YOU WONT BE DRINKING BEER AFTER ITYOU WILL BE LOOKING FOR YER HAMPSTEAD HEATHPUNCH THIS CUNT...PROBS GET ABOUT 4 TROLLS OFF ERE IN ONE GO Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

ZombieTits

Online



Posts: 480





Posts: 480 Re: Hiya Leon... « Reply #26 on: Today at 12:07:27 PM » Quote from: calamity on Today at 09:33:40 AM Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 09:04:17 AM

Can't see what all the dislike for Lids' is about' comes across as a decent bloke to me'

There is no dislike, he just gets upset when people call him out on his bullshit. Then the PMs start, and the offer of fights etc etc



Hes harmless because nobody takes him seriously. Or at least most dont.

There is no dislike, he just gets upset when people call him out on his bullshit. Then the PMs start, and the offer of fights etc etcHes harmless because nobody takes him seriously. Or at least most dont.

I think this pretty much sums him up.



Seems like an absolute billy bullshitter does Leon...but like you say no one takes him seriously. I think this pretty much sums him up.Seems like an absolute billy bullshitter does Leon...but like you say no one takes him seriously. Logged