Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 23, 2019, 08:56:06 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Hiya Leon...  (Read 313 times)
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 477


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 03:07:25 PM »
...whats with the inboxing?

I'll be in The Crown in Stockwell at about 4ish...pop in ya big bummer.
Logged
RobShrugNichols
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 318


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:12:11 PM »
I have 15 messages 11 unread  :ponce:
Logged
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 477


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:21:12 PM »
I bet he dare not come the pub and bother me.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 234

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:41:20 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 03:12:11 PM
I have 15 messages 11 unread  :ponce:

THAT'S COZ YOU ARE A FUCKING CHICKENSHIT COWARD  👍🐓🐓🐓👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 477


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:49:02 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:41:20 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 03:12:11 PM
I have 15 messages 11 unread  :ponce:

THAT'S COZ YOU ARE A FUCKING CHICKENSHIT COWARD  👍🐓🐓🐓👍

Having a proper little xmas meltdown you fella.
Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 929


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:57:11 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 03:12:11 PM
I have 15 messages 11 unread  :ponce:
Put some up then  just to prove your not a narrowback chicken shit wanker  mick
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 234

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:58:21 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 03:49:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:41:20 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 03:12:11 PM
I have 15 messages 11 unread  :ponce:

THAT'S COZ YOU ARE A FUCKING CHICKENSHIT COWARD  👍🐓🐓🐓👍

Having a proper little xmas meltdown you fella.

I'M ACTUALLY LOVING IT GIVING DAFT CUNTS LIKE YOU THE RUNAROUND  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 477


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:11:16 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:58:21 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 03:49:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:41:20 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 03:12:11 PM
I have 15 messages 11 unread  :ponce:

THAT'S COZ YOU ARE A FUCKING CHICKENSHIT COWARD  👍🐓🐓🐓👍

Having a proper little xmas meltdown you fella.

I'M ACTUALLY LOVING IT GIVING DAFT CUNTS LIKE YOU THE RUNAROUND  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

Proper tragic.
Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 929


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:13:01 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 04:11:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:58:21 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 03:49:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:41:20 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 03:12:11 PM
I have 15 messages 11 unread  :ponce:

THAT'S COZ YOU ARE A FUCKING CHICKENSHIT COWARD  👍🐓🐓🐓👍

Having a proper little xmas meltdown you fella.

I'M ACTUALLY LOVING IT GIVING DAFT CUNTS LIKE YOU THE RUNAROUND  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

Proper tragic.

1 nowt to Mr Trotsky right there  :pope2:
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 477


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:20:38 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 04:13:01 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 04:11:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:58:21 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 03:49:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:41:20 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 03:12:11 PM
I have 15 messages 11 unread  :ponce:

THAT'S COZ YOU ARE A FUCKING CHICKENSHIT COWARD  👍🐓🐓🐓👍

Having a proper little xmas meltdown you fella.

I'M ACTUALLY LOVING IT GIVING DAFT CUNTS LIKE YOU THE RUNAROUND  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

Proper tragic.

1 nowt to Mr Trotsky right there  :pope2:

Oh yea...he really showed me! I wish I was that cool.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 061


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:27:04 PM »
Dont listen to the sad, jealous cunts Lids.


You carry on sending them random angry messages whilst sat in the pub on your own  :like: :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 929


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:29:50 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 04:20:38 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 04:13:01 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 04:11:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:58:21 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 03:49:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:41:20 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 03:12:11 PM
I have 15 messages 11 unread  :ponce:

THAT'S COZ YOU ARE A FUCKING CHICKENSHIT COWARD  👍🐓🐓🐓👍

Having a proper little xmas meltdown you fella.

I'M ACTUALLY LOVING IT GIVING DAFT CUNTS LIKE YOU THE RUNAROUND  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

Proper tragic.

1 nowt to Mr Trotsky right there  :pope2:

Oh yea...he really showed me! I wish I was that cool.
Thats a good first step  :like: Well done Mr Tit  :beer:
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 234

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:33:49 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 04:20:38 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 04:13:01 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 04:11:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:58:21 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 03:49:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:41:20 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 03:12:11 PM
I have 15 messages 11 unread  :ponce:

THAT'S COZ YOU ARE A FUCKING CHICKENSHIT COWARD  👍🐓🐓🐓👍

Having a proper little xmas meltdown you fella.

I'M ACTUALLY LOVING IT GIVING DAFT CUNTS LIKE YOU THE RUNAROUND  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

Proper tragic.

1 nowt to Mr Trotsky right there  :pope2:

Oh yea...he really showed me! I wish I was that cool.

YOU STARTED A THREAD ABOUT ME YA DAFT  CUNT  👍

REMIND ME AGAIN ?  🤔

WHO ARE YA ?  WHO ARE YA ?

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 477


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:54:26 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:33:49 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 04:20:38 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 04:13:01 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 04:11:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:58:21 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 03:49:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:41:20 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 03:12:11 PM
I have 15 messages 11 unread  :ponce:

THAT'S COZ YOU ARE A FUCKING CHICKENSHIT COWARD  👍🐓🐓🐓👍

Having a proper little xmas meltdown you fella.

I'M ACTUALLY LOVING IT GIVING DAFT CUNTS LIKE YOU THE RUNAROUND  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

Proper tragic.

1 nowt to Mr Trotsky right there  :pope2:

Oh yea...he really showed me! I wish I was that cool.

YOU STARTED A THREAD ABOUT ME YA DAFT  CUNT  👍

REMIND ME AGAIN ?  🤔

WHO ARE YA ?  WHO ARE YA ?

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Yeeeeeeea what time were you inboxing me this morning?

Come to the pub and find out, I'll be there in about 20 mins. Handsome cunt, rabbit under one arm.

You silly little sausage.
Logged
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 477


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:53:39 PM »
....still no sign of the inbox warrior.

What a fanny.
Logged
RobShrugNichols
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 318


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:55:19 PM »
Lidds is a plastic cunt thought he was big in the 80s, I know fucking better.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 023


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:48:49 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:27:04 PM
You carry on sending them random angry messages whilst sat in the pub on your own  :like: :like:

Like the ones you sent to Lisa after her fella gave you a slap and told you what was what?  mcl
Logged
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 951


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:20:51 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:27:04 PM
Dont listen to the sad, jealous cunts Lids.


You carry on sending them random angry messages whilst sat in the pub on your own  :like: :like:

I got another one over the weekend too, he really puts me in my place when he sends PMs   :gaz:

He's like an angry version of Foghorn Leghorn; an old preening cock, with a big belly and a body longer than his little legs   :alf:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 234

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:36:52 AM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 06:20:51 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:27:04 PM
Dont listen to the sad, jealous cunts Lids.


You carry on sending them random angry messages whilst sat in the pub on your own  :like: :like:

I got another one over the weekend too, he really puts me in my place when he sends PMs   :gaz:

He's like an angry version of Foghorn Leghorn; an old preening cock, with a big belly and a body longer than his little legs   :alf:


DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT THEN    :wanker:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 951


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:40:49 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:36:52 AM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 06:20:51 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:27:04 PM
Dont listen to the sad, jealous cunts Lids.


You carry on sending them random angry messages whilst sat in the pub on your own  :like: :like:

I got another one over the weekend too, he really puts me in my place when he sends PMs   :gaz:

He's like an angry version of Foghorn Leghorn; an old preening cock, with a big belly and a body longer than his little legs   :alf:


DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT THEN    :wanker:

Let's run it back; you had a problem, sent a load of PMs, asked for a meet and said name a time and place, I gave you a time and place and turned up, you never turned up. You then bleated about Middlesbrough, despite the fact I don't live in Middlesbrough, or even the UK. You are brave in your comfort zone, but you are clearly far too chicken to step away from there. So next time I am back, I will give you another place, where I will be and you won't turn up, again. Then you can send more PMs and repeat your silly claims in here

Think that about sums up the situation, no point in discussing anymore, you silly little shitbag  :lids:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 