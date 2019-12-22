Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 22, 2019, 04:55:04 PM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: Hiya Leon...  (Read 127 times)
ZombieTits
Online Online

Posts: 474


« on: Today at 03:07:25 PM »
...whats with the inboxing?

I'll be in The Crown in Stockwell at about 4ish...pop in ya big bummer.
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Offline Offline

Posts: 301


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:12:11 PM »
I have 15 messages 11 unread  :ponce:
Logged
ZombieTits
Online Online

Posts: 474


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:21:12 PM »
I bet he dare not come the pub and bother me.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online Online

Posts: 71 231

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:41:20 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 03:12:11 PM
I have 15 messages 11 unread  :ponce:

THAT'S COZ YOU ARE A FUCKING CHICKENSHIT COWARD  👍🐓🐓🐓👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieTits
Online Online

Posts: 474


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:49:02 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:41:20 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 03:12:11 PM
I have 15 messages 11 unread  :ponce:

THAT'S COZ YOU ARE A FUCKING CHICKENSHIT COWARD  👍🐓🐓🐓👍

Having a proper little xmas meltdown you fella.
Logged
mingebag
Online Online

Posts: 3 917


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:57:11 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 03:12:11 PM
I have 15 messages 11 unread  :ponce:
Put some up then  just to prove your not a narrowback chicken shit wanker  mick
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
LEON TROTSKY
Online Online

Posts: 71 231

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:58:21 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 03:49:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:41:20 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 03:12:11 PM
I have 15 messages 11 unread  :ponce:

THAT'S COZ YOU ARE A FUCKING CHICKENSHIT COWARD  👍🐓🐓🐓👍

Having a proper little xmas meltdown you fella.

I'M ACTUALLY LOVING IT GIVING DAFT CUNTS LIKE YOU THE RUNAROUND  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieTits
Online Online

Posts: 474


« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:11:16 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:58:21 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 03:49:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:41:20 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 03:12:11 PM
I have 15 messages 11 unread  :ponce:

THAT'S COZ YOU ARE A FUCKING CHICKENSHIT COWARD  👍🐓🐓🐓👍

Having a proper little xmas meltdown you fella.

I'M ACTUALLY LOVING IT GIVING DAFT CUNTS LIKE YOU THE RUNAROUND  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

Proper tragic.
Logged
mingebag
Online Online

Posts: 3 917


« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:13:01 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 04:11:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:58:21 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 03:49:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:41:20 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 03:12:11 PM
I have 15 messages 11 unread  :ponce:

THAT'S COZ YOU ARE A FUCKING CHICKENSHIT COWARD  👍🐓🐓🐓👍

Having a proper little xmas meltdown you fella.

I'M ACTUALLY LOVING IT GIVING DAFT CUNTS LIKE YOU THE RUNAROUND  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

Proper tragic.

1 nowt to Mr Trotsky right there  :pope2:
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
ZombieTits
Online Online

Posts: 474


« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:20:38 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 04:13:01 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 04:11:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:58:21 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 03:49:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:41:20 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 03:12:11 PM
I have 15 messages 11 unread  :ponce:

THAT'S COZ YOU ARE A FUCKING CHICKENSHIT COWARD  👍🐓🐓🐓👍

Having a proper little xmas meltdown you fella.

I'M ACTUALLY LOVING IT GIVING DAFT CUNTS LIKE YOU THE RUNAROUND  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

Proper tragic.

1 nowt to Mr Trotsky right there  :pope2:

Oh yea...he really showed me! I wish I was that cool.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 056


« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:27:04 PM »
Dont listen to the sad, jealous cunts Lids.


You carry on sending them random angry messages whilst sat in the pub on your own  :like: :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
mingebag
Online Online

Posts: 3 917


« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:29:50 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 04:20:38 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 04:13:01 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 04:11:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:58:21 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 03:49:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:41:20 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 03:12:11 PM
I have 15 messages 11 unread  :ponce:

THAT'S COZ YOU ARE A FUCKING CHICKENSHIT COWARD  👍🐓🐓🐓👍

Having a proper little xmas meltdown you fella.

I'M ACTUALLY LOVING IT GIVING DAFT CUNTS LIKE YOU THE RUNAROUND  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

Proper tragic.

1 nowt to Mr Trotsky right there  :pope2:

Oh yea...he really showed me! I wish I was that cool.
Thats a good first step  :like: Well done Mr Tit  :beer:
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
LEON TROTSKY
Online Online

Posts: 71 231

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:33:49 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 04:20:38 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 04:13:01 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 04:11:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:58:21 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 03:49:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:41:20 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 03:12:11 PM
I have 15 messages 11 unread  :ponce:

THAT'S COZ YOU ARE A FUCKING CHICKENSHIT COWARD  👍🐓🐓🐓👍

Having a proper little xmas meltdown you fella.

I'M ACTUALLY LOVING IT GIVING DAFT CUNTS LIKE YOU THE RUNAROUND  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

Proper tragic.

1 nowt to Mr Trotsky right there  :pope2:

Oh yea...he really showed me! I wish I was that cool.

YOU STARTED A THREAD ABOUT ME YA DAFT  CUNT  👍

REMIND ME AGAIN ?  🤔

WHO ARE YA ?  WHO ARE YA ?

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieTits
Online Online

Posts: 474


« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:54:26 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:33:49 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 04:20:38 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 04:13:01 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 04:11:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:58:21 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 03:49:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:41:20 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 03:12:11 PM
I have 15 messages 11 unread  :ponce:

THAT'S COZ YOU ARE A FUCKING CHICKENSHIT COWARD  👍🐓🐓🐓👍

Having a proper little xmas meltdown you fella.

I'M ACTUALLY LOVING IT GIVING DAFT CUNTS LIKE YOU THE RUNAROUND  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

Proper tragic.

1 nowt to Mr Trotsky right there  :pope2:

Oh yea...he really showed me! I wish I was that cool.

YOU STARTED A THREAD ABOUT ME YA DAFT  CUNT  👍

REMIND ME AGAIN ?  🤔

WHO ARE YA ?  WHO ARE YA ?

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Yeeeeeeea what time were you inboxing me this morning?

Come to the pub and find out, I'll be there in about 20 mins. Handsome cunt, rabbit under one arm.

You silly little sausage.
Logged
