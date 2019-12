LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 241



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 241I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... HEY GÖLDBY !!! « on: Yesterday at 12:57:00 PM » BE A MAN 👍



AND ADMIT YOU WERE WRONG 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 512







TMPosts: 13 512 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:00:00 PM » GET BACK ON THE NAUGHTY STEP !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 512







TMPosts: 13 512 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:17:41 PM » ARE YOU IN THE POOB ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 241



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 241I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:47:49 PM » Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 01:34:03 PM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:57:00 PM BE A MAN 👍



AND ADMIT YOU WERE WRONG 👍



Whats he done?

Whats he done?

ACCUSED ME OF SWEARING IN THREAD TITLES WHEN I CLEARLY HAD NOT AND THE EVIDENCE IS THERE TO SEE 👍



I DON'T USUALLY KICK OFF OVER THINGS BUT I HAVE TO FIGHT MY CASE AND STAND ME GROUND ON THIS ONE 👍 ACCUSED ME OF SWEARING IN THREAD TITLES WHEN I CLEARLY HAD NOT AND THE EVIDENCE IS THERE TO SEE 👍I DON'T USUALLY KICK OFF OVER THINGS BUT I HAVE TO FIGHT MY CASE AND STAND ME GROUND ON THIS ONE 👍 « Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:50:02 PM by LEON TROTSKY » Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 512







TMPosts: 13 512 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:49:12 PM » JUST TAKE IT LIKE A MAN NOT A MOUSE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 512







TMPosts: 13 512 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:02:04 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

TeesvilleMonsoon

Offline



Posts: 522



Fuck the pope





Posts: 522Fuck the pope Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:45:56 PM » Hope Steve breaks your jaw for being a whingey cunt. Get over it Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 241



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 241I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 03:47:58 PM » Quote from: TeesvilleMonsoon on Yesterday at 03:45:56 PM Hope Steve breaks your jaw for being a whingey cunt. Get over it



I HOPE YOU FALL DOWNSTAIRS AND BREAK YA NECK YOU YOUNG FUCKING UPSTART 👍😂😂😂👍 I HOPE YOU FALL DOWNSTAIRS AND BREAK YA NECK YOU YOUNG FUCKING UPSTART 👍😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tommy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 145





Posts: 145 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:57:14 PM »





























You pack of cunts, And a Merry Christmas to one and all,You pack of cunts, Logged just like that

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 473





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 473 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:03:05 PM »



ONLY THING THAT STOPS THIS RELENTLESS PINK SPACE HOPPER



BEER ME BOYS GET A RESTRAINING ORDER STEONLY THING THAT STOPS THIS RELENTLESS PINK SPACE HOPPERBEER ME BOYS Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 512







TMPosts: 13 512 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:06:06 PM » PINK SPACE HOPPER Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 12 789







Posts: 12 789 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 05:10:08 PM »







GLAD HE STOPPED THE WEEBLE C@NT.



























DOES GREAT DILIGENT WORK DOES STEVE.GLAD HE STOPPED THE WEEBLE C@NT. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19

mingebag

Online



Posts: 3 929





Posts: 3 929 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:14:39 PM »



Wheres the BoJo and Trump avatars you were "working on" Logged "Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019

RobShrugNichols

Offline



Posts: 322





Posts: 322 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:02:01 PM » how fucking tragic is the maroon balloon What a fucking bitch lidds, police informant and an absolute wet lettucehow fucking tragic is the maroon balloon Logged

daftjim

Offline



Posts: 2 384





Posts: 2 384 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 06:49:23 PM »

Makes a change from the plod.



Grow the fuck up "you said a did a swear word but I didn't sir"



Cringeworthy



FFS Bleating to admin again.Makes a change from the plod.Grow the fuck up "you said a did a swear word but I didn't sir"CringeworthyFFS Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 028





Posts: 1 028 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 06:53:39 PM » Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 06:49:23 PM

Makes a change from the plod.



Grow the fuck up "you said a did a swear word but I didn't sir"



Cringeworthy



FFS

Bleating to admin again.Makes a change from the plod.Grow the fuck up "you said a did a swear word but I didn't sir"CringeworthyFFS

Fuck off back to Bore Me you irrelevant daft socialist cunt.

Fuck off back to Bore Me you irrelevant daft socialist cunt. Logged

mingebag

Online



Posts: 3 929





Posts: 3 929 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:07:23 PM » he is a BoreMe

I would never have guessed he is a BoreMeI would never have guessed Logged "Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019

mingebag

Online



Posts: 3 929





Posts: 3 929 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 08:09:08 PM »

Let me present the cunt Prince Andrew Ladies and GentlemenLet me present the cunt Prince Andrew Logged "Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019

mingebag

Online



Posts: 3 929





Posts: 3 929 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 08:10:15 PM » Wheres the Bojo Trump avatars Logged "Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 512







TMPosts: 13 512 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 09:14:05 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats