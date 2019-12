LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 71 232



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 232I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... HEY GÖLDBY !!! « on: Today at 12:57:00 PM » BE A MAN 👍



AND ADMIT YOU WERE WRONG 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 13 496







TMPosts: 13 496 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:00:00 PM » GET BACK ON THE NAUGHTY STEP !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 13 496







TMPosts: 13 496 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:17:41 PM » ARE YOU IN THE POOB ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 71 232



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 232I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:47:49 PM » Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 01:34:03 PM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:57:00 PM BE A MAN 👍



AND ADMIT YOU WERE WRONG 👍



Whats he done?

Whats he done?

ACCUSED ME OF SWEARING IN THREAD TITLES WHEN I CLEARLY HAD NOT AND THE EVIDENCE IS THERE TO SEE 👍



I DON'T USUALLY KICK OFF OVER THINGS BUT I HAVE TO FIGHT MY CASE AND STAND ME GROUND ON THIS ONE 👍 ACCUSED ME OF SWEARING IN THREAD TITLES WHEN I CLEARLY HAD NOT AND THE EVIDENCE IS THERE TO SEE 👍I DON'T USUALLY KICK OFF OVER THINGS BUT I HAVE TO FIGHT MY CASE AND STAND ME GROUND ON THIS ONE 👍 « Last Edit: Today at 01:50:02 PM by LEON TROTSKY » Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 13 496







TMPosts: 13 496 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:49:12 PM » JUST TAKE IT LIKE A MAN NOT A MOUSE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 13 496







TMPosts: 13 496 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #9 on: Today at 02:02:04 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

TeesvilleMonsoon

Offline



Posts: 522



Fuck the pope





Posts: 522Fuck the pope Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #15 on: Today at 03:45:56 PM » Hope Steve breaks your jaw for being a whingey cunt. Get over it Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 71 232



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 232I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #16 on: Today at 03:47:58 PM » Quote from: TeesvilleMonsoon on Today at 03:45:56 PM Hope Steve breaks your jaw for being a whingey cunt. Get over it



I HOPE YOU FALL DOWNSTAIRS AND BREAK YA NECK YOU YOUNG FUCKING UPSTART 👍😂😂😂👍 I HOPE YOU FALL DOWNSTAIRS AND BREAK YA NECK YOU YOUNG FUCKING UPSTART 👍😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tommy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 144





Posts: 144 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #17 on: Today at 03:57:14 PM »





























You pack of cunts, And a Merry Christmas to one and all,You pack of cunts, Logged just like that

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 473





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 473 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #20 on: Today at 05:03:05 PM »



ONLY THING THAT STOPS THIS RELENTLESS PINK SPACE HOPPER



BEER ME BOYS GET A RESTRAINING ORDER STEONLY THING THAT STOPS THIS RELENTLESS PINK SPACE HOPPERBEER ME BOYS Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 13 496







TMPosts: 13 496 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #21 on: Today at 05:06:06 PM » PINK SPACE HOPPER Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 12 788







Posts: 12 788 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #22 on: Today at 05:10:08 PM »







GLAD HE STOPPED THE WEEBLE C@NT.



























DOES GREAT DILIGENT WORK DOES STEVE.GLAD HE STOPPED THE WEEBLE C@NT. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19

mingebag

Online



Posts: 3 926





Posts: 3 926 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #23 on: Today at 05:14:39 PM »



Wheres the BoJo and Trump avatars you were "working on" Logged "Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019

RobShrugNichols

Online



Posts: 307





Posts: 307 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #24 on: Today at 06:02:01 PM » how fucking tragic is the maroon balloon What a fucking bitch lidds, police informant and an absolute wet lettucehow fucking tragic is the maroon balloon Logged

daftjim

Offline



Posts: 2 384





Posts: 2 384 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #25 on: Today at 06:49:23 PM »

Makes a change from the plod.



Grow the fuck up "you said a did a swear word but I didn't sir"



Cringeworthy



FFS Bleating to admin again.Makes a change from the plod.Grow the fuck up "you said a did a swear word but I didn't sir"CringeworthyFFS Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 017





Posts: 1 017 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #26 on: Today at 06:53:39 PM » Quote from: daftjim on Today at 06:49:23 PM

Makes a change from the plod.



Grow the fuck up "you said a did a swear word but I didn't sir"



Cringeworthy



FFS

Bleating to admin again.Makes a change from the plod.Grow the fuck up "you said a did a swear word but I didn't sir"CringeworthyFFS

Fuck off back to Bore Me you irrelevant daft socialist cunt.

Fuck off back to Bore Me you irrelevant daft socialist cunt. Logged

mingebag

Online



Posts: 3 926





Posts: 3 926 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #27 on: Today at 07:07:23 PM » he is a BoreMe

I would never have guessed he is a BoreMeI would never have guessed Logged "Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019

mingebag

Online



Posts: 3 926





Posts: 3 926 Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!! « Reply #29 on: Today at 08:09:08 PM »

Let me present the cunt Prince Andrew Ladies and GentlemenLet me present the cunt Prince Andrew Logged "Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019