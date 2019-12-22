Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 22, 2019, 03:07:44 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
HEY GÖLDBY !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: HEY GÖLDBY !!! (Read 162 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 224
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
HEY GÖLDBY !!!
«
on:
Today
at 12:57:00 PM »
BE A MAN 👍
AND ADMIT YOU WERE WRONG 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 13 490
Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:00:00 PM »
GET BACK ON THE NAUGHTY STEP !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 224
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:03:08 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 01:00:00 PM
GET BACK ON THE NAUGHTY STEP !!!
NO ONE ON ERE MAN ENOUGH OR BIG ENOUGH TO PUT ME ON IT 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 13 490
Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:17:41 PM »
ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 8 945
UTB
Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:34:03 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:57:00 PM
BE A MAN 👍
AND ADMIT YOU WERE WRONG 👍
Whats he done?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 224
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:47:49 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 01:34:03 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:57:00 PM
BE A MAN 👍
AND ADMIT YOU WERE WRONG 👍
Whats he done?
ACCUSED ME OF SWEARING IN THREAD TITLES WHEN I CLEARLY HAD NOT AND THE EVIDENCE IS THERE TO SEE 👍
I DON'T USUALLY KICK OFF OVER THINGS BUT I HAVE TO FIGHT MY CASE AND STAND ME GROUND ON THIS ONE 👍
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:50:02 PM by LEON TROTSKY
»
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 13 490
Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:49:12 PM »
JUST TAKE IT LIKE A MAN NOT A MOUSE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 054
Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:50:33 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 01:34:03 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:57:00 PM
BE A MAN 👍
AND ADMIT YOU WERE WRONG 👍
Whats he done?
Hes on the naughty step
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 224
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:52:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:50:33 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 01:34:03 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:57:00 PM
BE A MAN 👍
AND ADMIT YOU WERE WRONG 👍
Whats he done?
Hes on the naughty step
NO ONE PUTS BABY IN THE CORNER 👎😂😂😂👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 13 490
Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:02:04 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 7 980
Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 02:35:38 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 01:47:49 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 01:34:03 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:57:00 PM
BE A MAN 👍
AND ADMIT YOU WERE WRONG 👍
Whats he done?
ACCUSED ME OF SWEARING IN THREAD TITLES WHEN I CLEARLY HAD NOT AND THE EVIDENCE IS THERE TO SEE 👍
I DON'T USUALLY KICK OFF OVER THINGS BUT I HAVE TO FIGHT MY CASE AND STAND ME GROUND ON THIS ONE 👍
IS THAT WHEN YER CALLED MATTY A CUNT
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 054
Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 02:37:33 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 02:35:38 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 01:47:49 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 01:34:03 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:57:00 PM
BE A MAN 👍
AND ADMIT YOU WERE WRONG 👍
Whats he done?
ACCUSED ME OF SWEARING IN THREAD TITLES WHEN I CLEARLY HAD NOT AND THE EVIDENCE IS THERE TO SEE 👍
I DON'T USUALLY KICK OFF OVER THINGS BUT I HAVE TO FIGHT MY CASE AND STAND ME GROUND ON THIS ONE 👍
IS THAT WHEN YER CALLED MATTY A CUNT
Which time??
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 224
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HEY GÖLDBY !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 02:55:29 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 02:35:38 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 01:47:49 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 01:34:03 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:57:00 PM
BE A MAN 👍
AND ADMIT YOU WERE WRONG 👍
Whats he done?
ACCUSED ME OF SWEARING IN THREAD TITLES WHEN I CLEARLY HAD NOT AND THE EVIDENCE IS THERE TO SEE 👍
I DON'T USUALLY KICK OFF OVER THINGS BUT I HAVE TO FIGHT MY CASE AND STAND ME GROUND ON THIS ONE 👍
IS THAT WHEN YER CALLED MATTY A CUNT
FFS HOW THICK ARE SOME DUDES ON ERE 😂
IT'S THE LIDDLES CHRISTMAS JUMPERS THREAD 🙄
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...