Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 22, 2019, 03:07:39 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
virgin media
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: virgin media (Read 118 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 818
The ace face.
virgin media
«
on:
Today
at 12:18:59 PM »
slaagggss, forgot my years contract was ending, the bill has just doubled no notification,, only get broadband and phone line.
fucking hate that bearded cunt branson ,he should have died in the fire/ballon or whatever.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 224
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: virgin media
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:22:34 PM »
VIRGIN IS FUCKING DOGSHIT
GET A SKY Q BOX YA WALLY
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 818
The ace face.
Re: virgin media
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:33:02 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:22:34 PM
VIRGIN IS FUCKING DOGSHIT
GET A SKY Q BOX YA WALLY
had that a couple of year ago, don't want a tv package don't watch it,only have a landline so I don't have to give my mobile number out.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 13 490
Re: virgin media
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:56:48 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 012
Re: virgin media
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:31:37 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 12:18:59 PM
slaagggss, forgot my years contract was ending, the bill has just doubled no notification,, only get broadband and phone line.
fucking hate that bearded cunt branson ,he should have died in the fire/ballon or whatever.
Branson hasn't owned Virgin Media for donkeys years.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 10 824
Once in every lifetime
Re: virgin media
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:33:38 PM »
I've just sacked off Virgin, £111 per month.
Sky is £64 per month, just no BT Sports, which isn't really that much of a loss.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 818
The ace face.
Re: virgin media
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:40:56 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 02:31:37 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 12:18:59 PM
slaagggss, forgot my years contract was ending, the bill has just doubled no notification,, only get broadband and phone line.
fucking hate that bearded cunt branson ,he should have died in the fire/ballon or whatever.
Branson hasn't owned Virgin Media for donkeys years.
it's his baby and he's still a cunt.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 054
Re: virgin media
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:46:54 PM »
Frugal coulbs
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 818
The ace face.
Re: virgin media
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:52:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 02:46:54 PM
Frugal coulbs
says mr £5 donation.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 054
Re: virgin media
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:53:02 PM »
Poor form young man
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 10 824
Once in every lifetime
Re: virgin media
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 02:53:43 PM »
What's the donation thing about?
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 818
The ace face.
Re: virgin media
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 03:01:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 02:53:02 PM
Poor form young man
which bit.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...