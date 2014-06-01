Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: virgin media  (Read 118 times)
Jimmy Cooper
« on: Today at 12:18:59 PM »
slaagggss, forgot my years contract was ending, the bill has just doubled no notification,, only get broadband and phone line.  :wanker:
fucking hate that bearded cunt branson ,he should have died in the fire/ballon  or whatever. :meltdown:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:22:34 PM »
VIRGIN IS FUCKING DOGSHIT   


GET A SKY Q BOX YA WALLY   monkey
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:33:02 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:22:34 PM
VIRGIN IS FUCKING DOGSHIT   


GET A SKY Q BOX YA WALLY   monkey
had that a couple of year ago, don't want a tv package don't watch it,only have a landline so I don't have to give my mobile number out.
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:56:48 PM »
Bobupanddown
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:31:37 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:18:59 PM
slaagggss, forgot my years contract was ending, the bill has just doubled no notification,, only get broadband and phone line.  :wanker:
fucking hate that bearded cunt branson ,he should have died in the fire/ballon  or whatever. :meltdown:

Branson hasn't owned Virgin Media for donkeys years.
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:33:38 PM »
I've just sacked off Virgin, £111 per month.

Sky is £64 per month, just no BT Sports, which isn't really that much of a loss.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:40:56 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:31:37 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:18:59 PM
slaagggss, forgot my years contract was ending, the bill has just doubled no notification,, only get broadband and phone line.  :wanker:
fucking hate that bearded cunt branson ,he should have died in the fire/ballon  or whatever. :meltdown:

Branson hasn't owned Virgin Media for donkeys years.

it's his baby and he's still a cunt.
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:46:54 PM »
Frugal coulbs  monkey
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:52:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:46:54 PM
Frugal coulbs  monkey
says mr £5 donation. :basil:
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:53:02 PM »
Poor form young man  :unlike:
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:53:43 PM »
What's the donation thing about?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:01:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:53:02 PM
Poor form young man  :unlike:
which bit. mcl
