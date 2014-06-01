Jimmy Cooper

virgin media « on: Today at 12:18:59 PM »

fucking hate that bearded cunt branson ,he should have died in the fire/ballon or whatever. slaagggss, forgot my years contract was ending, the bill has just doubled no notification,, only get broadband and phone line.fucking hate that bearded cunt branson ,he should have died in the fire/ballon or whatever. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

LEON TROTSKY

Re: virgin media « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:22:34 PM »





GET A SKY Q BOX YA WALLY VIRGIN IS FUCKING DOGSHIT

Jimmy Cooper

Re: virgin media « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:33:02 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:22:34 PM





GET A SKY Q BOX YA WALLY

GET A SKY Q BOX YA WALLY

VIRGIN IS FUCKING DOGSHIT

had that a couple of year ago, don't want a tv package don't watch it,only have a landline so I don't have to give my mobile number out.

Tortured_Mind



Bobupanddown

Re: virgin media « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:31:37 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:18:59 PM

Branson hasn't owned Virgin Media for donkeys years.

RIK MAYALL

Re: virgin media « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:33:38 PM » I've just sacked off Virgin, £111 per month.

Sky is £64 per month, just no BT Sports, which isn't really that much of a loss.



El Capitan

