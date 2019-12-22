Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 22, 2019, 11:15:52 AM
Author Topic: JUST CAUGHT THE ARSE END OF DADS ARMY LAST NIGHT !!!  (Read 17 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Today at 10:50:08 AM »
WITH THE MATCH GOING INTO EXTRA TIME I ONLY MANAGED TO CATCH THE LAST TEN MINUTES.

IT WAS THE ONE WHERE MAINWARING WAS BIDDING FOR AN ORANGE IF YOU CAN REMEMBER.

WILL HAVE TO TRY AND CHASE IT UP AND WATCH THE WHOLE EPISODE ON CHRISTMAS DAY MAYBE.

ANYWAY I CAN'T HANG AROUND HERE I'VE GOT JOBS TO DO.

MIND HOW YOU GO !!!
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:56:08 AM »
 :mido:

https://youtu.be/SasfhiIoJmk      jc
