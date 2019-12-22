Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 22, 2019, 11:15:52 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
JUST CAUGHT THE ARSE END OF DADS ARMY LAST NIGHT !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: JUST CAUGHT THE ARSE END OF DADS ARMY LAST NIGHT !!! (Read 17 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 473
JUST CAUGHT THE ARSE END OF DADS ARMY LAST NIGHT !!!
«
on:
Today
at 10:50:08 AM »
WITH THE MATCH GOING INTO EXTRA TIME I ONLY MANAGED TO CATCH THE LAST TEN MINUTES.
IT WAS THE ONE WHERE MAINWARING WAS BIDDING FOR AN ORANGE IF YOU CAN REMEMBER.
WILL HAVE TO TRY AND CHASE IT UP AND WATCH THE WHOLE EPISODE ON CHRISTMAS DAY MAYBE.
ANYWAY I CAN'T HANG AROUND HERE I'VE GOT JOBS TO DO.
MIND HOW YOU GO !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 473
Re: JUST CAUGHT THE ARSE END OF DADS ARMY LAST NIGHT !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:56:08 AM »
https://youtu.be/SasfhiIoJmk
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...