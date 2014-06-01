Welcome,
December 22, 2019, 11:15:47 AM
You gotta hand it to Dixie
Author
Topic: You gotta hand it to Dixie
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime
You gotta hand it to Dixie
He's the ONLY liverpool fan out there that chose to watch the Manchester City vs Leicester City game while his current chosen club are playing in a world club cup final.
Oh Dixie, you aren't changing your club again are you?
Re: You gotta hand it to Dixie
He's the ONLY liverpool fan out there that chose to watch the Manchester City vs Leicester City game while his current chosen club are playing in a world club cup final.

Oh Dixie, you aren't changing your club again are you?
Oh Dixie, you aren't changing your club again are you?
dixieland
Re: You gotta hand it to Dixie
History makers.
YNWA
RIK MAYALL
Re: You gotta hand it to Dixie
History makers.
YNWA
Shame you turned your back on potential glory to watch City vs City.
