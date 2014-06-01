Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: You gotta hand it to Dixie  (Read 29 times)
RIK MAYALL
« on: Today at 10:45:53 AM »
He's the ONLY liverpool fan out there that chose to watch the Manchester City vs Leicester City game while his current chosen club are playing in a world club cup final.

Oh Dixie, you aren't changing your club again are you?
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:46:42 AM »
He's the ONLY liverpool fan out there that chose to watch the Manchester City vs Leicester City game while his current chosen club are playing in a world club cup final.

Oh Dixie, you aren't changing your club again are you?


dixieland
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:49:59 AM »
History makers.

YNWA
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:05:00 AM »
History makers.

Shame you turned your back on potential glory to watch City vs City.
