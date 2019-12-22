LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 201



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 201I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... WE ALL HAVE THAT ONE FRIEND....... « on: Today at 08:29:29 AM »













WHO ALWAYS EMBARRASES HIMSELF OVER CHRISTMAS Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......