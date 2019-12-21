Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 13 512







TMPosts: 13 512 ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ??? « on: December 21, 2019, 10:00:36 PM » LOOKED GOOD FOR AUTOMATIC BUT FUNNY HOW A COUPLE OF GAMES CAN SUDDENLY CHANGE THINGS !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 13 512







TMPosts: 13 512 Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ??? « Reply #4 on: December 21, 2019, 10:29:57 PM » 15 YEARS OUTSIDE THE TOP FLIGHT Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats