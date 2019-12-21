Welcome,
December 23, 2019, 03:00:07 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
Topic: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ??? (Read 334 times)
Tortured_Mind
ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
on:
December 21, 2019, 10:00:36 PM
LOOKED GOOD FOR AUTOMATIC BUT FUNNY HOW A COUPLE OF GAMES CAN SUDDENLY CHANGE THINGS !!!
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #1 on:
December 21, 2019, 10:12:08 PM
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #2 on:
December 21, 2019, 10:14:53 PM
Leeds are falling apart again
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #3 on:
December 21, 2019, 10:17:55 PM
GET PROMOTED THIS SEASON WITHOUT A DOUBT
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #4 on:
December 21, 2019, 10:29:57 PM
15 YEARS OUTSIDE THE TOP FLIGHT
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:46:45 AM »
Let's hope they fuck it up again.
Dirty Leeds Scum
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 01:08:04 PM
They certainly looked a bit shaky when we played em'.
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 03:54:47 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Yesterday
at 01:08:04 PM
They certainly looked a bit shaky when we played em'.
Were talking about their last game knobhead not 3 games ago
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:09:41 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 03:54:47 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Yesterday
at 01:08:04 PM
They certainly looked a bit shaky when we played em'.
Were talking about their last game knobhead not 3 games ago
I know that you stupid cunt.
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:12:49 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Yesterday
at 05:09:41 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 03:54:47 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Yesterday
at 01:08:04 PM
They certainly looked a bit shaky when we played em'.
Were talking about their last game knobhead not 3 games ago
I know that you stupid cunt.
Did you really though
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:19:37 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 05:12:49 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Yesterday
at 05:09:41 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 03:54:47 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Yesterday
at 01:08:04 PM
They certainly looked a bit shaky when we played em'.
Were talking about their last game knobhead not 3 games ago
I know that you stupid cunt.
Did you really though
Yeah honest' it was just banter.
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:24:35 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Yesterday
at 05:19:37 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 05:12:49 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Yesterday
at 05:09:41 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 03:54:47 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Yesterday
at 01:08:04 PM
They certainly looked a bit shaky when we played em'.
Were talking about their last game knobhead not 3 games ago
I know that you stupid cunt.
Did you really though
Yeah honest' it was just banter.
ok
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 06:18:57 PM
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
Today at 02:49:06 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 10:46:45 AM
Let's hope they fuck it up again.
Dirty Leeds Scum
Loading...