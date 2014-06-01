Welcome,
ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
Topic: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ??? (Read 283 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 496
ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:00:36 PM »
LOOKED GOOD FOR AUTOMATIC BUT FUNNY HOW A COUPLE OF GAMES CAN SUDDENLY CHANGE THINGS !!!
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 922
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:12:08 PM »
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 017
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:14:53 PM »
Leeds are falling apart again
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 7 985
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:17:55 PM »
GET PROMOTED THIS SEASON WITHOUT A DOUBT
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 496
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:29:57 PM »
15 YEARS OUTSIDE THE TOP FLIGHT
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 10 824
Once in every lifetime
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:46:45 AM »
Let's hope they fuck it up again.
Dirty Leeds Scum
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 770
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:08:04 PM »
They certainly looked a bit shaky when we played em'.
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 922
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:54:47 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 01:08:04 PM
They certainly looked a bit shaky when we played em'.
Were talking about their last game knobhead not 3 games ago
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 770
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:09:41 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 03:54:47 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 01:08:04 PM
They certainly looked a bit shaky when we played em'.
Were talking about their last game knobhead not 3 games ago
I know that you stupid cunt.
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 922
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:12:49 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 05:09:41 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 03:54:47 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 01:08:04 PM
They certainly looked a bit shaky when we played em'.
Were talking about their last game knobhead not 3 games ago
I know that you stupid cunt.
Did you really though
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 770
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:19:37 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 05:12:49 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 05:09:41 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 03:54:47 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 01:08:04 PM
They certainly looked a bit shaky when we played em'.
Were talking about their last game knobhead not 3 games ago
I know that you stupid cunt.
Did you really though
Yeah honest' it was just banter.
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 922
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:24:35 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 05:19:37 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 05:12:49 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 05:09:41 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 03:54:47 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 01:08:04 PM
They certainly looked a bit shaky when we played em'.
Were talking about their last game knobhead not 3 games ago
I know that you stupid cunt.
Did you really though
Yeah honest' it was just banter.
ok
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 496
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 06:18:57 PM »
