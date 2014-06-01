Welcome,
December 22, 2019
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
Author
Topic: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
Tortured_Mind
ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
LOOKED GOOD FOR AUTOMATIC BUT FUNNY HOW A COUPLE OF GAMES CAN SUDDENLY CHANGE THINGS !!!
mingebag
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
Robbso
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
Leeds are falling apart again
monkeyman
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
GET PROMOTED THIS SEASON WITHOUT A DOUBT
Tortured_Mind
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
15 YEARS OUTSIDE THE TOP FLIGHT
RIK MAYALL
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
Let's hope they fuck it up again.
Dirty Leeds Scum
Jethro Tull
Re: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???
They certainly looked a bit shaky when we played em'.
