Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 22, 2019, 01:14:48 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ARE LEEDS STARTING TO WOBBLE AGAIN ???  (Read 177 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 486



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:00:36 PM »
LOOKED GOOD FOR AUTOMATIC BUT FUNNY HOW A COUPLE OF GAMES CAN SUDDENLY CHANGE THINGS !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 912


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:12:08 PM »
 :homer:
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 017


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:14:53 PM »
Leeds are falling apart again :homer:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 977


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:17:55 PM »
GET PROMOTED THIS SEASON WITHOUT A DOUBT  klins
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 486



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:29:57 PM »
15 YEARS OUTSIDE THE TOP FLIGHT   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 820


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:46:45 AM »
Let's hope they fuck it up again.

Dirty Leeds Scum
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 768



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:08:04 PM »
They certainly looked a bit shaky when we played em'.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 