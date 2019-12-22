Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 22, 2019, 12:38:04 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ANYBODY ALONE THIS CHRISTMAS PLEASE LET ME KNOW 👍  (Read 182 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 199

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:45:09 PM »
I NEED TO BORROW SOME CHAIRS AS IVE GOT LOADS OF FAMILY COMING AROUND  👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 465



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:46:26 PM »
WHAT A SELFLESS GESTURE !!!   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 467


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:52:39 PM »
DO THEY HAVE TO MATCH YOUR DUNHELM BUDDHAS YOU FAT PORK RIND PRICK?  :lids: :milkshake: :alf: :nige:

BEER ME STAN  mcl mcl mcl mcl :beer:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:06:11 PM by BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE » Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 465



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:01:23 PM »
 mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 965


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:19:59 PM »
STOP STEALING POSTERS MATERIAL WITH WAS POSTED ON BOREME LAST WEEK  mcl
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 017


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:23:38 PM »
A mate of mine posted this that long ago he now owns thousands of chairs. :basil:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 23 808


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:46:58 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:23:38 PM
A mate of mine posted this that long ago he now owns thousands of chairs. :basil:
they all gave them away incase you invited yourself. monkey
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 965


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:26:41 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:46:58 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:23:38 PM
A mate of mine posted this that long ago he now owns thousands of chairs. :basil:
they all gave them away incase you invited yourself. monkey
  :nige:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 