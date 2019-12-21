Welcome,
December 21, 2019
ANYBODY ALONE THIS CHRISTMAS PLEASE LET ME KNOW 👍
Author
Topic: ANYBODY ALONE THIS CHRISTMAS PLEASE LET ME KNOW 👍
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 199
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
ANYBODY ALONE THIS CHRISTMAS PLEASE LET ME KNOW 👍
«
on:
Today
at 09:45:09 PM »
I NEED TO BORROW SOME CHAIRS AS IVE GOT LOADS OF FAMILY COMING AROUND 👍😂👍
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 463
Re: ANYBODY ALONE THIS CHRISTMAS PLEASE LET ME KNOW 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:46:26 PM »
WHAT A SELFLESS GESTURE !!!
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 467
Re: ANYBODY ALONE THIS CHRISTMAS PLEASE LET ME KNOW 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:52:39 PM »
DO THEY HAVE TO MATCH YOUR DUNHELM BUDDHAS YOU FAT PORK RIND PRICK?
BEER ME STAN
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 10:06:11 PM by BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
»
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 463
Re: ANYBODY ALONE THIS CHRISTMAS PLEASE LET ME KNOW 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:01:23 PM »
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 7 964
Re: ANYBODY ALONE THIS CHRISTMAS PLEASE LET ME KNOW 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:19:59 PM »
STOP STEALING POSTERS MATERIAL WITH WAS POSTED ON BOREME LAST WEEK
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 017
Re: ANYBODY ALONE THIS CHRISTMAS PLEASE LET ME KNOW 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:23:38 PM »
A mate of mine posted this that long ago he now owns thousands of chairs.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 808
The ace face.
Re: ANYBODY ALONE THIS CHRISTMAS PLEASE LET ME KNOW 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:46:58 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 10:23:38 PM
A mate of mine posted this that long ago he now owns thousands of chairs.
they all gave them away incase you invited yourself.
Logged
