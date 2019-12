LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 217



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 217I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...

Re: LIDDLES CHRISTMAS JUMPER 👎 « Reply #19 on: Today at 01:05:37 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:03:49 PM

I’ll be in the skyrack in headingley at 4, come and make me!!



YOU WILL BE IN THE SKY ALRIGHT 👍



WHEN I CRACK YOU UNDER THE JAW 👍👊👍 YOU WILL BE IN THE SKY ALRIGHT 👍WHEN I CRACK YOU UNDER THE JAW 👍👊👍