Jethro Tull



Online



Posts: 9 767







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 767 Re: C@NTS WITH CHRISTMAS JIMPERS ON 👎 « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:09:24 PM » Well I think "jimp" is slang for something slender so it's maybe like a thin cotton Christmas jumper or summat. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.