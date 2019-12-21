Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 21, 2019, 07:45:48 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
R.I.P. MARTIN PETERS !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: R.I.P. MARTIN PETERS !!! (Read 75 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 184
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
R.I.P. MARTIN PETERS !!!
«
on:
Today
at 06:58:04 PM »
WEST HAM AND ENGLAND LEGEND 👍🇬🇧👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 013
Re: R.I.P. MARTIN PETERS !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:21:05 PM »
Always a legend for me. World Cup winner.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 807
The ace face.
Re: R.I.P. MARTIN PETERS !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:30:25 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 06:58:04 PM
WEST HAM AND ENGLAND LEGEND 👍🇬🇧👍
beat you to it, you're slipping.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 039
Re: R.I.P. MARTIN PETERS !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:32:08 PM »
WAKE UP GRANDAD !!!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 7 950
Re: R.I.P. MARTIN PETERS !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:35:56 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 06:58:04 PM
WEST HAM AND ENGLAND LEGEND 👍🇬🇧👍
MATTY POSTED THIS EARLIER
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 184
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: R.I.P. MARTIN PETERS !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:40:49 PM »
SHOW SOME RESPECT YOU UTTER CUNTS 👎
THERES A TIME FOR LAFFING AND JOKING AND A TIME NOT TO DO IT 👎
HOPE I HAVE EDUCATED YOU IN YER BAD WAYS 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 7 950
Re: R.I.P. MARTIN PETERS !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:41:50 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 07:40:49 PM
SHOW SOME RESPECT YOU UTTER CUNTS 👎
THERES A TIME FOR LAFFING AND JOKING AND A TIME NOT TO DO IT 👎
HOPE I HAVE EDUCATED YOU IN YER BAD WAYS 👍
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 039
Re: R.I.P. MARTIN PETERS !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:43:14 PM »
Swearing on an RIP thread
Show some respect Lids
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 807
The ace face.
Re: R.I.P. MARTIN PETERS !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:45:11 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 07:40:49 PM
SHOW SOME RESPECT YOU UTTER CUNTS
👎
THERES A TIME FOR LAFFING AND JOKING AND A TIME NOT TO DO IT 👎
HOPE I HAVE EDUCATED YOU IN YER BAD WAYS
👍
ffs!!
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...