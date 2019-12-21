Like the OP gives a fuck about the victims. Always look for the motives, Coulbs lad
You've got that thr wrong way around daft cunt, it's your side that's prepared to sacrifice innocent men, women and children in your retarded pursuit of peaceful coexistence with the Muslims.
No society in history or anywhere in the world has ever managed that but you dumb cunts think if we just keep on appeasing them it'll be fine.
1400 kids drugged and raped in a single small working class town and you freaks think this is normal.
21 dead at a kids concert in Manchester but this is all part and parcel of living in a big city.
Funny that, Tokyo has 12 million inhabitants but not a single islamic terrorist attack or a single Islamic child sex gang.
But diversity is our strength? Fuck off you bellend.