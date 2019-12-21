Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Liddle Day Tomorrow  (Read 102 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 137

Pack o cunts


« on: Today at 02:17:41 PM »
Don't forget to celebrate it!

 :like:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 177

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:00:33 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 02:17:41 PM
Don't forget to celebrate it!

 :like:

IT'S TODAY YOU FUCKING STUPID CUNT  😂😂😂

WHAT A CLOWN 🤡
monkeyman
Posts: 7 944


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:08:57 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:00:33 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 02:17:41 PM
Don't forget to celebrate it!

 :like:

IT'S TODAY YOU FUCKING STUPID CUNT  😂😂😂

WHAT A CLOWN 🤡
WHATS THIS LIKE 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 177

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:18:55 PM »
THE SHORTEST DAY GASH  👍
Robbso
Posts: 14 010


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:25:18 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:00:33 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 02:17:41 PM
Don't forget to celebrate it!

 :like:

IT'S TODAY YOU FUCKING STUPID CUNT  😂😂😂

WHAT A CLOWN 🤡

 monkey
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 137

Pack o cunts


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:34:37 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:00:33 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 02:17:41 PM
Don't forget to celebrate it!

 :like:

IT'S TODAY YOU FUCKING STUPID CUNT  😂😂😂

WHAT A CLOWN 🤡

Stunted mentally as well as physically is it?

https://www.rmg.co.uk/discover/explore/when-winter-solstice

 :alf:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 177

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:48:56 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 03:34:37 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:00:33 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 02:17:41 PM
Don't forget to celebrate it!

 :like:

IT'S TODAY YOU FUCKING STUPID CUNT  😂😂😂

WHAT A CLOWN 🤡

Stunted mentally as well as physically is it?

https://www.rmg.co.uk/discover/explore/when-winter-solstice

 :alf:

MIDNIGHT TONIGHT DAFT CUNT.... WRONG AGAIN  👎
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 803


The ace face.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:04:25 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:48:56 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 03:34:37 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:00:33 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 02:17:41 PM
Don't forget to celebrate it!

 :like:

IT'S TODAY YOU FUCKING STUPID CUNT  😂😂😂

WHAT A CLOWN 🤡

Stunted mentally as well as physically is it?

https://www.rmg.co.uk/discover/explore/when-winter-solstice

 :alf:

MIDNIGHT TONIGHT DAFT CUNT.... WRONG AGAIN  👎
Arry' ffs, it's DAYLIGHT hours they count,
 and it is tomorrow. rava
