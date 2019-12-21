Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT  (Read 552 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 8 044


« on: December 21, 2019, 12:46:24 PM »
PLAYED WELL WHEN HE CAME ON  :like:
NEEDS TO START NEXT GAME INSTEAD OF WALKER
NOT IMPRESSED WITH THE LAD LOOKS OUT OF HIS DEPTH
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 872


The ace face.


« Reply #1 on: December 21, 2019, 01:00:07 PM »
by his standards,impact sub when there's nothing else. See Saville. lost
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 319

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: December 21, 2019, 01:08:28 PM »
WISEN UP THE CUNTS CONTRACT IS UP IN A FEW MONTHS.... THE LAZY USELESS CUNT IS PUTTING HIMSELF IN THE WINDOW COZ COME END OF THE SEASON HE KNOWS HE IS HISTORY  👍

FEEL SORRY FOR THE CUNTS WHO SIGN HIM ON  👍
yabbadabbawho
Posts: 814


« Reply #3 on: December 21, 2019, 01:38:46 PM »
He did nothing last night that convinced me is worth anything to anyone.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 066


« Reply #4 on: December 21, 2019, 01:39:53 PM »
Walker should be out on loan at a League 2 or Conference side. Shows how thin our squad is  lost
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 319

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: December 21, 2019, 01:52:16 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on December 21, 2019, 01:39:53 PM
Walker should be out on loan at a League 2 or Conference side. Shows how thin our squad is  lost

AS FUCKING THIN AS YOU'RE SHOULDERS  😂😂😂
El Capitan
Posts: 40 066


« Reply #6 on: December 21, 2019, 01:54:50 PM »
Your
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 452

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #7 on: December 21, 2019, 02:56:33 PM »
Quote from: yabbadabbawho on December 21, 2019, 01:38:46 PM
He did nothing last night that convinced me is worth anything to anyone.

Thank God for this post.  jc

I was beginning to think I was alone in thinking that lumbering idiot contributed nothing to last nights excellent victory.
tunstall
Posts: 2 874


« Reply #8 on: December 21, 2019, 07:31:06 PM »
He was wank

Ball hit him on the side of the head from a cross

Sooner he fucks off the better
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 866


« Reply #9 on: December 21, 2019, 08:36:47 PM »
Did nowt to impress me! Still a clown of a footballer
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 297



« Reply #10 on: December 23, 2019, 02:07:51 PM »
He's fucking shite but he has more ability than Walker.
mingebag
Posts: 3 966



« Reply #11 on: December 23, 2019, 03:45:28 PM »
Glad he has found his level
Hope he does it somewhere else next season
monkeyman
Posts: 8 044


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:04:47 PM »
ANOTHER GOOD SHOW FROM RUDY
EASED THE PRESSURE WHEN HE CAME ON  :like:
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 452

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:32:39 PM »
To his credit he actually directed one of his two headers to one of his own team mates!  mick
Billy Balfour
Posts: 4 892



« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:15:53 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:04:47 PM
ANOTHER GOOD SHOW FROM RUDY
EASED THE PRESSURE WHEN HE CAME ON  :like:

I've said this before. He keeps 2 defenders busy and relieves pressure. I've seen him come off and we concede within 5 mins. Watch him , watch his runs , watch defenders follow him, he works well off the ball.
Robbso
Posts: 14 075


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:24:50 PM »
 souey
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 829



« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:40:08 PM »
HE WAS TURD.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 044


« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:10:59 AM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 10:15:53 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:04:47 PM
ANOTHER GOOD SHOW FROM RUDY
EASED THE PRESSURE WHEN HE CAME ON  :like:

I've said this before. He keeps 2 defenders busy and relieves pressure. I've seen him come off and we concede within 5 mins. Watch him , watch his runs , watch defenders follow him, he works well off the ball.
:like:
