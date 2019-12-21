monkeyman

Online



Posts: 8 044





Posts: 8 044 BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT « on: December 21, 2019, 12:46:24 PM »

NEEDS TO START NEXT GAME INSTEAD OF WALKER

NOT IMPRESSED WITH THE LAD LOOKS OUT OF HIS DEPTH PLAYED WELL WHEN HE CAME ONNEEDS TO START NEXT GAME INSTEAD OF WALKERNOT IMPRESSED WITH THE LAD LOOKS OUT OF HIS DEPTH Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 23 872





The ace face.





Posts: 23 872The ace face. Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT « Reply #1 on: December 21, 2019, 01:00:07 PM » by his standards,impact sub when there's nothing else. See Saville. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 71 319



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 319I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT « Reply #2 on: December 21, 2019, 01:08:28 PM » WISEN UP THE CUNTS CONTRACT IS UP IN A FEW MONTHS.... THE LAZY USELESS CUNT IS PUTTING HIMSELF IN THE WINDOW COZ COME END OF THE SEASON HE KNOWS HE IS HISTORY 👍



FEEL SORRY FOR THE CUNTS WHO SIGN HIM ON 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 066





Posts: 40 066 Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT « Reply #4 on: December 21, 2019, 01:39:53 PM » Walker should be out on loan at a League 2 or Conference side. Shows how thin our squad is Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 2 874





Posts: 2 874 Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT « Reply #8 on: December 21, 2019, 07:31:06 PM » He was wank



Ball hit him on the side of the head from a cross



Sooner he fucks off the better Logged

mingebag

Offline



Posts: 3 966







Posts: 3 966 Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT « Reply #11 on: December 23, 2019, 03:45:28 PM » Glad he has found his level

Hope he does it somewhere else next season Logged "Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 8 044





Posts: 8 044 Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:04:47 PM »

EASED THE PRESSURE WHEN HE CAME ON ANOTHER GOOD SHOW FROM RUDYEASED THE PRESSURE WHEN HE CAME ON Logged

Billy Balfour

Offline



Posts: 4 892







Posts: 4 892 Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:15:53 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:04:47 PM

EASED THE PRESSURE WHEN HE CAME ON

ANOTHER GOOD SHOW FROM RUDYEASED THE PRESSURE WHEN HE CAME ON

I've said this before. He keeps 2 defenders busy and relieves pressure. I've seen him come off and we concede within 5 mins. Watch him , watch his runs , watch defenders follow him, he works well off the ball. I've said this before. He keeps 2 defenders busy and relieves pressure. I've seen him come off and we concede within 5 mins. Watch him , watch his runs , watch defenders follow him, he works well off the ball. Logged