December 27, 2019, 12:46:43 AM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT
Author
Topic: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT (Read 552 times)
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 044
BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT
«
on:
December 21, 2019, 12:46:24 PM
PLAYED WELL WHEN HE CAME ON
NEEDS TO START NEXT GAME INSTEAD OF WALKER
NOT IMPRESSED WITH THE LAD LOOKS OUT OF HIS DEPTH
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 872
The ace face.
Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #1 on:
December 21, 2019, 01:00:07 PM
by his standards,impact sub when there's nothing else. See Saville.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 319
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #2 on:
December 21, 2019, 01:08:28 PM
WISEN UP THE CUNTS CONTRACT IS UP IN A FEW MONTHS.... THE LAZY USELESS CUNT IS PUTTING HIMSELF IN THE WINDOW COZ COME END OF THE SEASON HE KNOWS HE IS HISTORY 👍
FEEL SORRY FOR THE CUNTS WHO SIGN HIM ON 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
yabbadabbawho
Offline
Posts: 814
Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #3 on:
December 21, 2019, 01:38:46 PM
He did nothing last night that convinced me is worth anything to anyone.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 066
Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #4 on:
December 21, 2019, 01:39:53 PM
Walker should be out on loan at a League 2 or Conference side. Shows how thin our squad is
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 319
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #5 on:
December 21, 2019, 01:52:16 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on December 21, 2019, 01:39:53 PM
Walker should be out on loan at a League 2 or Conference side. Shows how thin our squad is
AS FUCKING THIN AS YOU'RE SHOULDERS 😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 066
Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #6 on:
December 21, 2019, 01:54:50 PM
Your
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 452
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #7 on:
December 21, 2019, 02:56:33 PM
Quote from: yabbadabbawho on December 21, 2019, 01:38:46 PM
He did nothing last night that convinced me is worth anything to anyone.
Thank God for this post.
I was beginning to think I was alone in thinking that lumbering idiot contributed nothing to last nights excellent victory.
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 2 874
Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #8 on:
December 21, 2019, 07:31:06 PM
He was wank
Ball hit him on the side of the head from a cross
Sooner he fucks off the better
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 866
Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #9 on:
December 21, 2019, 08:36:47 PM
Did nowt to impress me! Still a clown of a footballer
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 297
Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #10 on:
December 23, 2019, 02:07:51 PM
He's fucking shite but he has more ability than Walker.
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 3 966
Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #11 on:
December 23, 2019, 03:45:28 PM
Glad he has found his level
Hope he does it somewhere else next season
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 044
Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 07:04:47 PM »
ANOTHER GOOD SHOW FROM RUDY
EASED THE PRESSURE WHEN HE CAME ON
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 452
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 07:32:39 PM »
To his credit he actually directed one of his two headers to one of his own team mates!
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Billy Balfour
Offline
Posts: 4 892
Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 10:15:53 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 07:04:47 PM
ANOTHER GOOD SHOW FROM RUDY
EASED THE PRESSURE WHEN HE CAME ON
I've said this before. He keeps 2 defenders busy and relieves pressure. I've seen him come off and we concede within 5 mins. Watch him , watch his runs , watch defenders follow him, he works well off the ball.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 075
Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 11:24:50 PM »
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 829
Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 11:40:08 PM »
HE WAS TURD.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 044
Re: BIG RUDY LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 12:10:59 AM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on
Yesterday
at 10:15:53 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 07:04:47 PM
ANOTHER GOOD SHOW FROM RUDY
EASED THE PRESSURE WHEN HE CAME ON
I've said this before. He keeps 2 defenders busy and relieves pressure. I've seen him come off and we concede within 5 mins. Watch him , watch his runs , watch defenders follow him, he works well off the ball.
