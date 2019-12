LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 177



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 177I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... EASY MONEY !!! « on: Today at 11:46:10 AM » THE GUNNERS TO COME UNSTUCK AT THE TOFFEES 👍💷💷💷👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

brocky82

Offline



Posts: 687





Posts: 687 Re: EASY MONEY !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:50:01 AM » FOXES AND COTAGERS TO WIN WITH BOTH TEAMS SCORING IS A KNOCKING DOUBLE THST MUST PAY ABOUT 40/1 Logged

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 40 029





Posts: 40 029 Re: EASY MONEY !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:52:06 AM » How much did you lump on stoke last night lids Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 177



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 177I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: EASY MONEY !!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:52:29 AM » Quote from: brocky82 on Today at 11:50:01 AM FOXES AND COTAGERS TO WIN WITH BOTH TEAMS SCORING IS A KNOCKING DOUBLE THST MUST PAY ABOUT 40/1



THINK DIRTY LEEDS MIGHT SNEEK A DRAW AT FULHAM AND CANT SEE THE FOXES WINNING AT THE COUNCIL HOUSE... THINK DIRTY LEEDS MIGHT SNEEK A DRAW AT FULHAM AND CANT SEE THE FOXES WINNING AT THE COUNCIL HOUSE... Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 177



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 177I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: EASY MONEY !!! « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:07:12 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:52:06 AM

How much did you lump on stoke last night lids

WHERE DOES IT SAY I LUMPED ON.... FANCIED 0-0 BUT CHANGED ME MIND WHEN I SEEN THE TEAM... I DID HAVE A LITTLE BET ON STOKE ON DAFT ARSE... WHERE DOES IT SAY I LUMPED ON.... FANCIED 0-0 BUT CHANGED ME MIND WHEN I SEEN THE TEAM... I DID HAVE A LITTLE BET ON STOKE ON DAFT ARSE... Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 13 447







TMPosts: 13 447 Re: EASY MONEY !!! « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:23:03 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 7 944





Posts: 7 944 Re: EASY MONEY !!! « Reply #9 on: Today at 02:29:38 PM » GLAD I LEFT THIS GAME ALONE ITS A FUCKING BOREFEST

GOOD LUCK LIDS Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 177



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 177I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: EASY MONEY !!! « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:07:34 PM » ARSENAL CUNTS SPOILING THIS GAME 👎



EVERTON SHOULD HAVE A STONEWALL PENNA 😠 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 177



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 177I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: EASY MONEY !!! « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:27:10 PM » THANK FUCK I NEVER LUMPED ON IT 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......