December 21, 2019, 08:14:46 AM
Author Topic: GET IN BORO GET IN WOODY FUCK OFF BOO BOYS  (Read 119 times)
brocky82
Posts: 682


« on: Yesterday at 10:41:22 PM »
HAKF A TEAM  OF YOUNV KIDS ONE NIL DOWN WITH DICKHEADS GRTTING ON THERE CASE BOOING THRM THE SILLY CUNYS AND THEY COME BACK TO 2IN IT AND WOODY MASTERMINDED IT SO GO AND FUCKIN SWIVEK ON IT YOU CUNTS WHO WANT US TO FAIL UTB
Logged
brocky82
Posts: 682


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:20:25 PM »
FUCKIN QUIET ARENT YAS
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 39 997


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:21:38 PM »
I agree  :like:



Woody is working wonders with what he has  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
tunstall
Posts: 2 865


« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:47:47 AM »
Three wins in a row at home  :jowo5:

UTB
Logged
