December 21, 2019, 10:26:16 AM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
EMPEROR WINGO
Author
Topic: EMPEROR WINGO (Read 74 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 755
EMPEROR WINGO
Yesterday
at 10:14:36 PM »
WINGO-ZINGO-BINGO!!!!!
UP YOURS ROBBSO YOU WOBBLY TITTED POOR JUDGE OF FOOTIE PLAYAS!!!!
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Robbso
Posts: 13 996
Re: EMPEROR WINGO
Today
at 09:31:25 AM »
Decent goal. Credit it to the lad. Whod have thought a bloke paid to play football could hit the target with a shot 2 or 3 times a year
El Capitan
Posts: 40 000
Re: EMPEROR WINGO
Today
at 10:11:41 AM »
Decent goal. Credit it to the lad. Whod have thought a bloke paid to play football could hit the target with a shot 2 or 3 times a year
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
