December 21, 2019, 10:26:16 AM
Author Topic: EMPEROR WINGO  (Read 74 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
« on: Yesterday at 10:14:36 PM »
WINGO-ZINGO-BINGO!!!!!

UP YOURS ROBBSO YOU WOBBLY TITTED POOR JUDGE OF FOOTIE PLAYAS!!!!

 :homer:
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:31:25 AM »
Decent goal. Credit it to the lad. Whod have thought a bloke paid to play football could hit the target with a shot 2 or 3 times a year :basil:
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:11:41 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 09:31:25 AM
Decent goal. Credit it to the lad. Whod have thought a bloke paid to play football could hit the target with a shot 2 or 3 times a year :basil:

 mick
