December 21, 2019, 12:28:17 PM
Author Topic: Two white rapists released for Christmas  (Read 194 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 998


« on: Yesterday at 10:12:55 PM »
https://www.sunderlandecho.com/news/crime/two-sunderland-restaurant-workers-who-raped-stranger-have-been-allowed-spend-christmas-home-their-families-1346748


Justice: Am I a joke to you?
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 786


The ace face.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:15:31 PM »
Justice: Am I a joke to you?
well the judge was being fair .....to the perpetrators,  :matty:
TMG501
Posts: 124


It's What's In The Groove That Counts


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:41:27 AM »
Muzzy's time off for Christmas?
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 877



« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:12:26 AM »
New passport either from their brotherhood or forged and back to Motherland- you will not see them again.

Meanwhile the victim is treated with all the sensitivities of a piece of meat by the judge.

Good job they're white otherwise the book will have been thrown at them
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 765



« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:16:44 AM »
If I had my way these cunts would be hanging from the gallows.
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 299


Not big and not clever


« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:34:39 AM »
Tsk...this wouldn't have happened under a labour government.
monkeyman
Posts: 7 938


« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:38:46 AM »
DEFFO WONT SEE THEM 2 CUNTS AGAIN  :meltdown:
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 451


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:24:29 PM »
Time of the year, more like time of the month the silly cow. Like these two skinny cowards give a shit about Xmas, they did not give a shit about the woman they violated.

Judiciary, aloof, lazy and out of touch.
