December 21, 2019, 03:13:39 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Two white rapists released for Christmas
Author
Topic: Two white rapists released for Christmas (Read 98 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 998
Two white rapists released for Christmas
Yesterday
at 10:12:55 PM »
https://www.sunderlandecho.com/news/crime/two-sunderland-restaurant-workers-who-raped-stranger-have-been-allowed-spend-christmas-home-their-families-1346748
Justice: Am I a joke to you?
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 786
The ace face.
Re: Two white rapists released for Christmas
Yesterday
at 11:15:31 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 10:12:55 PM
https://www.sunderlandecho.com/news/crime/two-sunderland-restaurant-workers-who-raped-stranger-have-been-allowed-spend-christmas-home-their-families-1346748
Justice: Am I a joke to you?
well the judge was being fair .....to the perpetrators,
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
TMG501
Posts: 124
It's What's In The Groove That Counts
Re: Two white rapists released for Christmas
Today
at 12:41:27 AM »
Muzzy's time off for Christmas?
