December 21, 2019, 06:02:43 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Utter, utter, utter shyte
Author
Topic: Utter, utter, utter shyte (Read 449 times)
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 857
Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:47:16 PM »
Well done Gibbo our team are an embarrassment - you hear this? Prat
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 10 815
Once in every lifetime
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:55:49 PM »
0-1
No way back.
Sack the thick cunt
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 857
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:58:11 PM »
Club needs a complete shake up - too to bottom.
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 3 879
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:58:56 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 09:55:49 PM
0-1
No way back.
Sack the thick cunt
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 084
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:59:08 PM »
Super Fletch.
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 7 944
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:00:09 PM »
SINCE THAT CUNT BAUSOR CAME TO THE CLUB ITS BEEN IN DECLINE
I WOULD LOVE TO CHIN THE SMARMY CUNT
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 8 941
UTB
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:02:59 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 10:00:09 PM
SINCE THAT CUNT BAUSOR CAME TO THE CLUB ITS BEEN IN DECLINE
I WOULD LOVE TO CHIN THE SMARMY CUNT
Only been one person to blame since 2006 mate.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 10 815
Once in every lifetime
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:06:10 PM »
That should've been a penalty.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 031
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:13:26 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 09:47:16 PM
Well done Gibbo our team are an embarrassment - you hear this? Prat
Good result I thought?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 805
The ace face.
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:17:25 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 09:47:16 PM
Well done Gibbo our team are an embarrassment - you hear this? Prat
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 012
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:26:22 AM »
Sort the away form out and well be fine
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 857
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 09:39:22 AM »
It was utter crap Mr Cooper when I posted! The transformation in the second half could not have been envisaged to be honest- glad it happened though!
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 012
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 10:03:29 AM »
Fucking hell, another revelation, a game lasts 90 minutes. Some should take up punditry
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 031
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 10:12:37 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 09:55:49 PM
0-1
No way back.
Sack the thick cunt
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 031
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 10:17:03 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 09:55:49 PM
0-1
No way back.
Sack the thick cunt
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 766
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 10:17:12 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 09:26:22 AM
Sort the away form out and well be fine
Cant wait for our first away win.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 766
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 10:18:49 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 09:39:22 AM
It was utter crap Mr Cooper when I posted! The transformation in the second half could not have been envisaged to be honest- glad it happened though!
Thou shalt not comment on a game until the final whistle has blown.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 857
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 10:29:35 AM »
True, if you dont have the courage of your convictions. One thing everyone can agree on was the first half was turgid rubbish
Logged
brocky82
Offline
Posts: 687
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 10:54:40 AM »
MADE YOU LOOK LJKE A RIGHT FUXKIN PLUM
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 766
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 11:06:09 AM »
Thank fuck Stoke were shit'
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 857
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 11:24:07 AM »
Brocky,you Have the brain of a rocking horse so dont really give a fuck what you think. What are you getting for Christmas? A dictionary??!!
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 031
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 11:34:52 AM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
brocky82
Offline
Posts: 687
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 11:37:45 AM »
I ASKED SANTA FIR A PLUM SO CRACK ONN AND GET YOURSRLF WRAPPED UP YOU WTUPID CUNT
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 857
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 11:59:32 AM »
Im sure his post makes sense to someone...... But then again?! Brocky, what days did you attend school? Saturday and Sunday?
Logged
brocky82
Offline
Posts: 687
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 12:06:57 PM »
ONLY ONE OF US MADE RO LOOK LIKE A PLUM SIZE BELLEND LAST NIGHTVTHOUGH WASNT THERE YOU SILLY CUNT
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 857
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 01:23:12 PM »
Waste of time and space trying to conduct a meaningful conversation with an imbecile.....
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 805
The ace face.
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 01:33:34 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 01:23:12 PM
Waste of time and space trying to conduct a meaningful conversation with an imbecile.....
yet you responded three times, what does that say about you.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 031
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 01:38:42 PM »
I think hes missing The Monster
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 011
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 01:38:59 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 11:24:07 AM
Brocky,you Have the brain of a rocking horse so dont really give a fuck what you think. What are you getting for Christmas? A dictionary??!!
Him Lids and TM are all getting new keyboards with working caps lock keys
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 138
Pack o cunts
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 02:22:37 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 10:03:29 AM
Fucking hell, another revelation, a game lasts 90 minutes. Some should take up punditry
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 857
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 02:46:16 PM »
Jimmy, I gave him a chance- indeed 2 or 3. Just been generous!!
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 012
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 02:53:09 PM »
Very generous mate, same with MOB
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 805
The ace face.
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 02:55:13 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 02:46:16 PM
Jimmy, I gave him a chance- indeed 2 or 3. Just been generous!!
like you
rant
do with MOB, no fool like an old fool.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 185
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 05:27:23 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 10:03:29 AM
Fucking hell, another revelation, a game lasts 90 minutes. Some should take up punditry
I certainly didnt envisage it. Fucked off at half timr
Logged
Loading...