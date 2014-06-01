Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 21, 2019, 06:02:43 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Utter, utter, utter shyte  (Read 449 times)
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 857


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:47:16 PM »
Well done Gibbo our team are an embarrassment - you hear this? Prat
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 815


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:55:49 PM »
0-1


No way back.

Sack the thick cunt
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 857


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:58:11 PM »
Club needs a complete shake up - too to bottom.
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 879


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:58:56 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 09:55:49 PM
0-1


No way back.

Sack the thick cunt

 oleary
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 084


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:59:08 PM »
Super Fletch.  
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 944


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:00:09 PM »
SINCE THAT CUNT BAUSOR CAME TO THE CLUB ITS BEEN IN DECLINE
I WOULD LOVE TO CHIN THE SMARMY CUNT  :wanker:
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 941

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:02:59 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:00:09 PM
SINCE THAT CUNT BAUSOR CAME TO THE CLUB ITS BEEN IN DECLINE
I WOULD LOVE TO CHIN THE SMARMY CUNT  :wanker:

Only been one person to blame since 2006 mate.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 815


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:06:10 PM »
That should've been a penalty.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 031


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:13:26 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 09:47:16 PM
Well done Gibbo our team are an embarrassment - you hear this? Prat

Good result I thought?  :pd:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 23 805


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:17:25 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 09:47:16 PM
Well done Gibbo our team are an embarrassment - you hear this? Prat
:jowo5: :jowo8: :jowo2: :jowo1:
 charles  monkey :basil:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 012


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:26:22 AM »
Sort the away form out and well be fine :homer:
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 857


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:39:22 AM »
It was utter crap Mr Cooper when I posted! The transformation in the second half could not have been envisaged to be honest- glad it happened though!
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 012


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:03:29 AM »
Fucking hell, another revelation, a game lasts 90 minutes. Some should take up punditry  rava
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 031


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:12:37 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 09:55:49 PM
0-1


No way back.

Sack the thick cunt

 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 031


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:17:03 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 09:55:49 PM
0-1


No way back.

Sack the thick cunt

 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 766



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:17:12 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 09:26:22 AM
Sort the away form out and well be fine :homer:

Cant wait for our first away win. :homer: :jowo2: :jowo5:
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 766



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:18:49 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 09:39:22 AM
It was utter crap Mr Cooper when I posted! The transformation in the second half could not have been envisaged to be honest- glad it happened though!
Thou shalt not comment on a game until the final whistle has blown. :lids:
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 857


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:29:35 AM »
True, if you dont have the courage of your convictions. One thing everyone can agree on was the first half was turgid rubbish
Logged
brocky82
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 687


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:54:40 AM »
MADE YOU LOOK LJKE A RIGHT FUXKIN PLUM
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 766



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:06:09 AM »
Thank fuck Stoke were shit'  :homer: :jowo2: :jowo5:
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 857


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:24:07 AM »
Brocky,you Have the brain of a rocking horse so dont really give a fuck what you think. What are you getting for Christmas? A dictionary??!!
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 031


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:34:52 AM »
 mick
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
brocky82
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 687


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:37:45 AM »
I ASKED SANTA FIR A PLUM SO CRACK ONN AND GET YOURSRLF WRAPPED UP YOU WTUPID CUNT
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 857


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:59:32 AM »
Im sure his post makes sense to someone...... But then again?! Brocky, what days did you attend school? Saturday and Sunday?
Logged
brocky82
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 687


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:06:57 PM »
ONLY ONE OF US MADE RO LOOK LIKE A PLUM SIZE BELLEND LAST NIGHTVTHOUGH WASNT THERE YOU SILLY CUNT
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 857


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:23:12 PM »
Waste of time and space trying to conduct a meaningful conversation with an imbecile.....
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 23 805


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:33:34 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 01:23:12 PM
Waste of time and space trying to conduct a meaningful conversation with an imbecile.....
yet you responded three times, what does that say about you. monkey
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 031


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:38:42 PM »
I think hes missing The Monster  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 011


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:38:59 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 11:24:07 AM
Brocky,you Have the brain of a rocking horse so dont really give a fuck what you think. What are you getting for Christmas? A dictionary??!!

Him Lids and TM are all getting new keyboards with working caps lock keys  
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 138

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:22:37 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:03:29 AM
Fucking hell, another revelation, a game lasts 90 minutes. Some should take up punditry  rava

 :alf:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 857


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:46:16 PM »
Jimmy, I gave him a chance- indeed 2 or 3. Just been generous!!
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 012


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:53:09 PM »
Very generous mate, same with MOB :homer:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 23 805


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:55:13 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 02:46:16 PM
Jimmy, I gave him a chance- indeed 2 or 3. Just been generous!!
like you rant do with MOB, no fool like an old fool. :chrisk:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Snoozy
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 185


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:27:23 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:03:29 AM
Fucking hell, another revelation, a game lasts 90 minutes. Some should take up punditry  rava

I certainly didnt envisage it. Fucked off at half timr lost
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 