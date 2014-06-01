Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 857





Posts: 857 Utter, utter, utter shyte « on: Yesterday at 09:47:16 PM » Well done Gibbo our team are an embarrassment - you hear this? Prat Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 10 815





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 10 815Once in every lifetime Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:55:49 PM » 0-1





No way back.



Sack the thick cunt Logged Glory Glory Man United

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 7 944





Posts: 7 944 Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:00:09 PM »

I WOULD LOVE TO CHIN THE SMARMY CUNT SINCE THAT CUNT BAUSOR CAME TO THE CLUB ITS BEEN IN DECLINEI WOULD LOVE TO CHIN THE SMARMY CUNT Logged

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 857





Posts: 857 Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte « Reply #11 on: Today at 09:39:22 AM » It was utter crap Mr Cooper when I posted! The transformation in the second half could not have been envisaged to be honest- glad it happened though! Logged

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 9 766







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 766 Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte « Reply #16 on: Today at 10:18:49 AM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 09:39:22 AM It was utter crap Mr Cooper when I posted! The transformation in the second half could not have been envisaged to be honest- glad it happened though!

Thou shalt not comment on a game until the final whistle has blown. Thou shalt not comment on a game until the final whistle has blown. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 857





Posts: 857 Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte « Reply #17 on: Today at 10:29:35 AM » True, if you dont have the courage of your convictions. One thing everyone can agree on was the first half was turgid rubbish Logged

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 9 766







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 766 Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte « Reply #19 on: Today at 11:06:09 AM » Thank fuck Stoke were shit' Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 857





Posts: 857 Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte « Reply #20 on: Today at 11:24:07 AM » Brocky,you Have the brain of a rocking horse so dont really give a fuck what you think. What are you getting for Christmas? A dictionary??!! Logged

brocky82

Offline



Posts: 687





Posts: 687 Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte « Reply #22 on: Today at 11:37:45 AM » I ASKED SANTA FIR A PLUM SO CRACK ONN AND GET YOURSRLF WRAPPED UP YOU WTUPID CUNT Logged

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 857





Posts: 857 Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte « Reply #23 on: Today at 11:59:32 AM » Im sure his post makes sense to someone...... But then again?! Brocky, what days did you attend school? Saturday and Sunday? Logged

brocky82

Offline



Posts: 687





Posts: 687 Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte « Reply #24 on: Today at 12:06:57 PM » ONLY ONE OF US MADE RO LOOK LIKE A PLUM SIZE BELLEND LAST NIGHTVTHOUGH WASNT THERE YOU SILLY CUNT Logged