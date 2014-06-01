Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 1, 2014
Topic: Utter, utter, utter shyte
Holgateoldskool
Yesterday at 09:47:16 PM
Well done Gibbo our team are an embarrassment - you hear this? Prat
RIK MAYALL
Holgateoldskool


Reply #1 Yesterday at 09:55:49 PM
0-1


No way back.

Sack the thick cunt
RIK MAYALL
Holgateoldskool
Reply #2 Yesterday at 09:58:11 PM
Club needs a complete shake up - too to bottom.
CapsDave
Reply #3 Yesterday at 09:58:56 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 09:55:49 PM
0-1


No way back.

Sack the thick cunt

 CapsDave
BoroPE
Reply #4 Yesterday at 09:59:08 PM
Super Fletch.  
BoroPE
Reply #5 Yesterday at 10:00:09 PM
SINCE THAT CUNT BAUSOR CAME TO THE CLUB ITS BEEN IN DECLINE
I WOULD LOVE TO CHIN THE SMARMY CUNT  :wanker:
monkeyman
UTB


Reply #6 Yesterday at 10:02:59 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:00:09 PM
SINCE THAT CUNT BAUSOR CAME TO THE CLUB ITS BEEN IN DECLINE
I WOULD LOVE TO CHIN THE SMARMY CUNT  :wanker:

Only been one person to blame since 2006 mate.
RIK MAYALL
RedSteel


Reply #7 Yesterday at 10:06:10 PM
That should've been a penalty.
RIK MAYALL
Reply #8 Yesterday at 11:13:26 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 09:47:16 PM
Well done Gibbo our team are an embarrassment - you hear this? Prat

Good result I thought?  :pd:
El Capitan
Jimmy Cooper


Reply #9 Yesterday at 11:17:25 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 09:47:16 PM
Well done Gibbo our team are an embarrassment - you hear this? Prat
:jowo5: :jowo8: :jowo2: :jowo1:
 charles  monkey :basil:
Robbso
Reply #10 Today at 09:26:22 AM
Sort the away form out and well be fine :homer:
Holgateoldskool
Reply #11 Today at 09:39:22 AM
It was utter crap Mr Cooper when I posted! The transformation in the second half could not have been envisaged to be honest- glad it happened though!
Robbso
Reply #12 Today at 10:03:29 AM
Fucking hell, another revelation, a game lasts 90 minutes. Some should take up punditry  rava
El Capitan
Reply #13 Today at 10:12:37 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 09:55:49 PM
0-1


No way back.

Sack the thick cunt

 
El Capitan
Reply #14 Today at 10:17:03 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 09:55:49 PM
0-1


No way back.

Sack the thick cunt

 
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Reply #15 Today at 10:17:12 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 09:26:22 AM
Sort the away form out and well be fine :homer:

Cant wait for our first away win. :homer: :jowo2: :jowo5:
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Reply #16 Today at 10:18:49 AM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 09:39:22 AM
It was utter crap Mr Cooper when I posted! The transformation in the second half could not have been envisaged to be honest- glad it happened though!
Thou shalt not comment on a game until the final whistle has blown. :lids:
