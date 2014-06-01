Welcome,
December 21, 2019, 10:26:00 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Utter, utter, utter shyte
Author
Topic: Utter, utter, utter shyte (Read 246 times)
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 852
Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:47:16 PM »
Well done Gibbo our team are an embarrassment - you hear this? Prat
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 10 814
Once in every lifetime
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:55:49 PM »
0-1
No way back.
Sack the thick cunt
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 852
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:58:11 PM »
Club needs a complete shake up - too to bottom.
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 3 879
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:58:56 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 09:55:49 PM
0-1
No way back.
Sack the thick cunt
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 084
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:59:08 PM »
Super Fletch.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 7 935
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:00:09 PM »
SINCE THAT CUNT BAUSOR CAME TO THE CLUB ITS BEEN IN DECLINE
I WOULD LOVE TO CHIN THE SMARMY CUNT
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 8 936
UTB
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:02:59 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 10:00:09 PM
SINCE THAT CUNT BAUSOR CAME TO THE CLUB ITS BEEN IN DECLINE
I WOULD LOVE TO CHIN THE SMARMY CUNT
Only been one person to blame since 2006 mate.
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 10 814
Once in every lifetime
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:06:10 PM »
That should've been a penalty.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 000
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:13:26 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 09:47:16 PM
Well done Gibbo our team are an embarrassment - you hear this? Prat
Good result I thought?
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 786
The ace face.
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:17:25 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 09:47:16 PM
Well done Gibbo our team are an embarrassment - you hear this? Prat
Robbso
Online
Posts: 13 996
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:26:22 AM »
Sort the away form out and well be fine
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 852
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 09:39:22 AM »
It was utter crap Mr Cooper when I posted! The transformation in the second half could not have been envisaged to be honest- glad it happened though!
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 13 996
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 10:03:29 AM »
Fucking hell, another revelation, a game lasts 90 minutes. Some should take up punditry
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 000
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 10:12:37 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 09:55:49 PM
0-1
No way back.
Sack the thick cunt
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 000
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 10:17:03 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 09:55:49 PM
0-1
No way back.
Sack the thick cunt
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 9 763
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 10:17:12 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 09:26:22 AM
Sort the away form out and well be fine
Cant wait for our first away win.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 9 763
Re: Utter, utter, utter shyte
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 10:18:49 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 09:39:22 AM
It was utter crap Mr Cooper when I posted! The transformation in the second half could not have been envisaged to be honest- glad it happened though!
Thou shalt not comment on a game until the final whistle has blown.
