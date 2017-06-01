Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 21, 2019
Topic: My Official Take & Player Ratings On Our Friday Night Home Game Against Forest
Jake Andrews
« on: Yesterday at 08:29:42 PM »
:mido:    :mido:    klins
Logged
Jake Andrews
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:32:24 PM »
Spence is back in.


:mido:    :mido:    :like:




Walker also Starts.


klins    klins    klins
Logged
Jake Andrews
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:44:38 PM »
That was a difficult watch.


klins    klins    klins



Sky can't wait to have us back.


charles    monkey   
Logged
Jake Andrews
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:48:05 PM »
There's no hope with Saville. He finds himself in good spaces, receives the ball, then doesn't have a fucking clue. He's a left footer with two right feet. Absolute dogshit.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:56:29 PM »
Fucking dog shit this.

 oleary

Fry's defending for the goal build up.

 souey
Logged
Jake Andrews
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:09:52 PM »
We might fucking win this.


        mick
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:11:27 PM »
SAVILLE = TURD

 oleary
Logged
Jake Andrews
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:17:04 PM »
Lewis Wing + shooting boots = a big fat fuckin party



:mido:    :mido:    :mido:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:18:33 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 10:17:04 PM
Lewis Wing + shooting boots = a big fat fuckin party



:mido:    :mido:    :mido:

WINGOOOOOOOO!!!!!!

HE'S BACK BABY.
Logged
calamity
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:20:54 PM »
Therell be some wanking in the clem household tonight  :bc:
Logged
Jake Andrews
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:27:07 PM »
We need to fucking push up here. If we're sitting as deep as this inviting the pressure, the cunts will get at least one more chance.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:31:50 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 10:20:54 PM
Therell be a bit more wanking than usual in the clem household tonight  :bc:

CORRECTED FOR YOU

 jc
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:33:26 PM by CLEM FANDANGO »
Jake Andrews
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:57:21 PM »
Pears - Unlucky with the Goal conceded. Made a top save & then done all he could to stop the rebound. Played his part in our winning Goal by getting the ball to Tav. Had a couple of daft moments where he should have came out to collect the ball. He left it to his Defenders & put us under unnecessary trouble.   6/10



Spence - Shown flashes of real quality. We didn't use his side of the pitch as much as we should have, especially in the First Half. The offside flag saved him when he made a daft error in the box.   6/10



Howson - Good to have him as a spare man in attack. Lovely ball for our first Goal. Looked exactly what he is for most of the game. A Player playing crazily out of position. Many are saying he fouled his man in the box. Not for me. Clucas initiated the contact. Still shouldn't be giving the referee a decision to make.   5/10



Ayala - He should now be the permanent Captain. His partners were fucking shite tonight but his performance kept them on the Winning side.  7/10



Coulson - The star man for me. Contained a lively Player all game. Yes, Ince is not having his best Season. Nevertheless, he's a top Player at this level. Coulson, pushed back the Stoke Defenders just when we needed it. This is the Player that has the potential to go on to much better things. 8/10
Logged
Jake Andrews
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:11:23 PM »
Fry - An absolute mess for the majority. It was his mistake for the Stoke Goal. He looks lost. No fucker is coming in for him in January.  5/10



Clayton - Success in his role for the First Half. Rightfully taken off as he wasn't required when the game was there to be won. Stoke were rarely playing down the middle the longer the game went on.  6/10



Saville - Just a spare body wearing red. Gave the ball away when we were looking dangerous over & over again. He is fucking useless.   3/10



Tav - Turned his man brilliantly & then played the ball perfectly to Wing for the winning Goal. Not afraid to put himself about knowing he's going to get hurt.  7/10



Walker - Ran around.  Fletch needs a partner but sadly Walker isn't anywhere near good enough for this level. 5/10



Fletcher - Plenty of his famous bambi on ice moments. Plenty of threat too, mind. Kept himself onside & put the ball in the net. Amazing seeing him chase back right at the end preventing a big Stoke chance.   7/10
Logged
Jake Andrews
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:21:07 PM »
SUBS:


Gestede - Put himself about when he first came on. Almost had a shot on target. Quickly become less involved. Best I've seen him play in a long time.  5/10




Wing - Lovely composed strike to bag the Three Points. Wanted to get on the ball & make things happen going forward.  7/10



Marvin - Kept the shape we needed at the end. 6/10
Logged
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 447

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:32:24 PM »
Totally spot on about Coulson & Saville.  :like:

Did one really cost £7m?  :meltdown:
Logged
calamity
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:38:00 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:31:50 PM
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 10:20:54 PM
Therell be a bit more wanking than usual in the clem household tonight  :bc:

CORRECTED FOR YOU

 jc

 :homer:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:53:15 PM »
First half was fucking shite.

Took them to score for us to wake up.

Did well after that like.

 jc

That said....







I STILL WANT WOODGATE OUT

 
Logged
