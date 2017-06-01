Jake Andrews

Re: My Official Take & Player Ratings On Our Friday Night Home Game Against Forest « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:57:21 PM » Pears - Unlucky with the Goal conceded. Made a top save & then done all he could to stop the rebound. Played his part in our winning Goal by getting the ball to Tav. Had a couple of daft moments where he should have came out to collect the ball. He left it to his Defenders & put us under unnecessary trouble. 6/10







Spence - Shown flashes of real quality. We didn't use his side of the pitch as much as we should have, especially in the First Half. The offside flag saved him when he made a daft error in the box. 6/10







Howson - Good to have him as a spare man in attack. Lovely ball for our first Goal. Looked exactly what he is for most of the game. A Player playing crazily out of position. Many are saying he fouled his man in the box. Not for me. Clucas initiated the contact. Still shouldn't be giving the referee a decision to make. 5/10







Ayala - He should now be the permanent Captain. His partners were fucking shite tonight but his performance kept them on the Winning side. 7/10







Coulson - The star man for me. Contained a lively Player all game. Yes, Ince is not having his best Season. Nevertheless, he's a top Player at this level. Coulson, pushed back the Stoke Defenders just when we needed it. This is the Player that has the potential to go on to much better things. 8/10





