December 21, 2019, 05:51:56 AM
Author Topic: Brexit on its Way  (Read 158 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 001


« on: Yesterday at 06:56:13 PM »
Merry Brexitmas to one and all !!!
El Capitan
Posts: 39 997


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:58:50 PM »
No flies on you, Sheddy  :nige:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 001


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:23:53 PM »
No shit Sherlock.
El Capitan
Posts: 39 997


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:26:08 PM »
GO FIGURE!!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 998


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:37:55 PM »
British, that word should have new meaning for all of us today. We cant be consumed by our petty differences anymore. We will be united in our common interests.

Perhaps its fate that the day will be 1st of February and you will once again be fighting for our freedom. From tyranny, oppression and persecution. But also from annihilation. Were fighting for our right to exist.

And should we win the 1st of February will no longer be known as an British holiday, but as the day when the free people of Europe declared in one voice,: We will not go quietly into the night. We will not vanish without a fight. Were going to live on. Were going to survive. Today we celebrate our INDEPENDENCE




CapsDave
Posts: 3 879


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:44:05 PM »
You alright Bob?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
Posts: 39 997


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:45:58 PM »
That off Infowars, Brietbart, or Guido Fawkes?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 998


« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:45:55 AM »
Independence Day, but not close mate. How's Lisa? Haha
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Posts: 460


« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:03:42 AM »
A VERY JAYJAYB LAUGH THERE YOU CHOOCHOO DIVORCED DYCHEY PRICK  :nige: :alf:

BEER ME FAT CONTROLLER  :beer:
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
