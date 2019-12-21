British, that word should have new meaning for all of us today. We cant be consumed by our petty differences anymore. We will be united in our common interests.
Perhaps its fate that the day will be 1st of February and you will once again be fighting for our freedom. From tyranny, oppression and persecution. But also from annihilation. Were fighting for our right to exist.
And should we win the 1st of February will no longer be known as an British holiday, but as the day when the free people of Europe declared in one voice,: We will not go quietly into the night. We will not vanish without a fight. Were going to live on. Were going to survive. Today we celebrate our INDEPENDENCE
That off Infowars, Brietbart, or Guido Fawkes?