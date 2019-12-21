British, that word should have new meaning for all of us today. We cant be consumed by our petty differences anymore. We will be united in our common interests.



Perhaps its fate that the day will be 1st of February and you will once again be fighting for our freedom. From tyranny, oppression and persecution. But also from annihilation. Were fighting for our right to exist.



And should we win the 1st of February will no longer be known as an British holiday, but as the day when the free people of Europe declared in one voice,: We will not go quietly into the night. We will not vanish without a fight. Were going to live on. Were going to survive. Today we celebrate our INDEPENDENCE







That off Infowars, Brietbart, or Guido Fawkes?