December 21, 2019, 12:20:38 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ONLY ONE WINNER IN TONIGHTS GAME
Author
Topic: ONLY ONE WINNER IN TONIGHTS GAME (Read 250 times)
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 7 935
ONLY ONE WINNER IN TONIGHTS GAME
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:58:52 PM »
EASY FUCKING MONEY
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 157
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: ONLY ONE WINNER IN TONIGHTS GAME
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:05:08 PM »
HAVE YOU LUMPED ON STOKE LIKE 🤔
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 7 935
Re: ONLY ONE WINNER IN TONIGHTS GAME
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:12:05 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 06:05:08 PM
HAVE YOU LUMPED ON STOKE LIKE 🤔
YOU BETTER BELIEVE IT MATE
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 157
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: ONLY ONE WINNER IN TONIGHTS GAME
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:16:38 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 06:12:05 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 06:05:08 PM
HAVE YOU LUMPED ON STOKE LIKE 🤔
YOU BETTER BELIEVE IT MATE
GOOD CHAP... I TIPPED 0-0 BUT DECIDED TODAY STOKE WILL BEAT US.... BETTER MANAGER AND PLAYERS 👍💷💷💷👍
MORE MONEY IN THE SKY ROCKET 👍😎👍
WE ARE PISS POOR 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 760
Re: ONLY ONE WINNER IN TONIGHTS GAME
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 06:21:04 PM »
worst team in 50 years & Woodgate says he doesn't want to lose a single one of his players in January.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 7 935
Re: ONLY ONE WINNER IN TONIGHTS GAME
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 08:27:16 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Yesterday
at 06:21:04 PM
worst team in 50 years & Woodgate says he doesn't want to lose a single one of his players in January.
FUCKING CLUELESS CUNT
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 3 879
Re: ONLY ONE WINNER IN TONIGHTS GAME
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:38:36 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 06:16:38 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 06:12:05 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 06:05:08 PM
HAVE YOU LUMPED ON STOKE LIKE 🤔
YOU BETTER BELIEVE IT MATE
GOOD CHAP... I TIPPED 0-0 BUT DECIDED TODAY STOKE WILL BEAT US.... BETTER MANAGER AND PLAYERS 👍💷💷💷👍
MORE MONEY IN THE SKY ROCKET 👍😎👍
WE ARE PISS POOR 👎
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 157
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: ONLY ONE WINNER IN TONIGHTS GAME
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:40:42 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 05:58:52 PM
EASY FUCKING MONEY
GASH YOU ARE ONE JINXING FUCKING CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍
I BET YOU AINT GOT A POT TO PISS IN 😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 39 997
Re: ONLY ONE WINNER IN TONIGHTS GAME
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:15:17 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 06:12:05 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 06:05:08 PM
HAVE YOU LUMPED ON STOKE LIKE 🤔
YOU BETTER BELIEVE IT MATE
Hope you lost a weeks graft
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 7 935
Re: ONLY ONE WINNER IN TONIGHTS GAME
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:40:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:15:17 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 06:12:05 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 06:05:08 PM
HAVE YOU LUMPED ON STOKE LIKE 🤔
YOU BETTER BELIEVE IT MATE
Hope you lost a weeks graft
200 EUROS DOWN THE SWANNY BACK TOMORRA WITH A BIG PUNT
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 755
Re: ONLY ONE WINNER IN TONIGHTS GAME
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 11:51:43 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 11:40:08 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:15:17 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 06:12:05 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 06:05:08 PM
HAVE YOU LUMPED ON STOKE LIKE 🤔
YOU BETTER BELIEVE IT MATE
Hope you lost a weeks graft
200 EUROS DOWN THE SWANNY BACK TOMORRA WITH A BIG PUNT
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 7 935
Re: ONLY ONE WINNER IN TONIGHTS GAME
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:10:27 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 10:40:42 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 05:58:52 PM
EASY FUCKING MONEY
GASH YOU ARE ONE JINXING FUCKING CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍
I BET YOU AINT GOT A POT TO PISS IN 😂😂😂
YOU.ARE THE BIG FUCKING JINX STOP COPYING MY BETS
I HAVE BEEN ON A GOOD RUN UNTIL YOU POPPED UP LEAVE ME ALONE
Logged
Login with username, password and session length
Loading...