December 21, 2019
Author Topic: ONLY ONE WINNER IN TONIGHTS GAME
monkeyman
Yesterday at 05:58:52 PM
  EASY FUCKING MONEY  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:05:08 PM
HAVE YOU LUMPED ON STOKE LIKE  🤔
monkeyman
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:12:05 PM
 
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:05:08 PM
HAVE YOU LUMPED ON STOKE LIKE  🤔
YOU BETTER BELIEVE IT MATE  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:16:38 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 06:12:05 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:05:08 PM
HAVE YOU LUMPED ON STOKE LIKE  🤔
YOU BETTER BELIEVE IT MATE  :like:

GOOD CHAP... I TIPPED 0-0  BUT DECIDED TODAY STOKE WILL BEAT US.... BETTER MANAGER AND PLAYERS  👍💷💷💷👍

MORE MONEY IN THE SKY ROCKET  👍😎👍

WE ARE PISS POOR  👎
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:21:04 PM
worst team in 50 years & Woodgate says he doesn't want to lose a single one of his players in January. :jowo9:
monkeyman
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:27:16 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 06:21:04 PM
worst team in 50 years & Woodgate says he doesn't want to lose a single one of his players in January. :jowo9:
FUCKING CLUELESS CUNT  :jowo4: :wanker:
CapsDave
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:38:36 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:16:38 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 06:12:05 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:05:08 PM
HAVE YOU LUMPED ON STOKE LIKE  🤔
YOU BETTER BELIEVE IT MATE  :like:

GOOD CHAP... I TIPPED 0-0  BUT DECIDED TODAY STOKE WILL BEAT US.... BETTER MANAGER AND PLAYERS  👍💷💷💷👍

MORE MONEY IN THE SKY ROCKET  👍😎👍

WE ARE PISS POOR  👎

 :wanker:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:40:42 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 05:58:52 PM
EASY FUCKING MONEY  :like:

GASH YOU ARE ONE JINXING FUCKING CUNT  👍😂😂😂👍

I BET YOU AINT GOT A POT TO PISS IN  😂😂😂
El Capitan
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:15:17 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 06:12:05 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:05:08 PM
HAVE YOU LUMPED ON STOKE LIKE  🤔
YOU BETTER BELIEVE IT MATE  :like:

Hope you lost a weeks graft  :like:
monkeyman
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:40:08 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:15:17 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 06:12:05 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:05:08 PM
HAVE YOU LUMPED ON STOKE LIKE  🤔
YOU BETTER BELIEVE IT MATE  :like:

Hope you lost a weeks graft  :like:
200 EUROS DOWN THE SWANNY BACK TOMORRA WITH A BIG PUNT
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:51:43 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:40:08 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:15:17 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 06:12:05 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:05:08 PM
HAVE YOU LUMPED ON STOKE LIKE  🤔
YOU BETTER BELIEVE IT MATE  :like:

Hope you lost a weeks graft  :like:
200 EUROS DOWN THE SWANNY BACK TOMORRA WITH A BIG PUNT

 oleary
monkeyman
Reply #11 on: Today at 12:10:27 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:40:42 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 05:58:52 PM
EASY FUCKING MONEY  :like:

GASH YOU ARE ONE JINXING FUCKING CUNT  👍😂😂😂👍

I BET YOU AINT GOT A POT TO PISS IN  😂😂😂
YOU.ARE THE BIG FUCKING JINX STOP COPYING MY BETS
I HAVE BEEN ON A GOOD RUN UNTIL YOU POPPED UP LEAVE ME ALONE  lost
