Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 20, 2019, 05:23:21 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Who had Prince Philip in the Next to Die sweep?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Who had Prince Philip in the Next to Die sweep? (Read 135 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 131
Pack o cunts
Who had Prince Philip in the Next to Die sweep?
«
on:
Today
at 03:07:50 PM »
Been rushed to hospital
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 141
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Who had Prince Philip in the Next to Die sweep?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:09:37 PM »
SHAME IT ISNT YOU... COULD BE IF I COME ACROSS YA 👍👊👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 651
Re: Who had Prince Philip in the Next to Die sweep?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:17:18 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 03:07:50 PM
Been rushed to hospital
Was he driving himself?
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 131
Pack o cunts
Re: Who had Prince Philip in the Next to Die sweep?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:17:42 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 03:09:37 PM
SHAME IT ISNT YOU... COULD BE IF I COME ACROSS YA 👍👊👍
Idiot - you cant even kill your own B.O.
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 131
Pack o cunts
Re: Who had Prince Philip in the Next to Die sweep?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:18:03 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 03:17:18 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 03:07:50 PM
Been rushed to hospital
Was he driving himself?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 745
Re: Who had Prince Philip in the Next to Die sweep?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:54:44 PM »
About time he fucking died. The old nazi cunt.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 141
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Who had Prince Philip in the Next to Die sweep?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:00:20 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 03:17:42 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 03:09:37 PM
SHAME IT ISNT YOU... COULD BE IF I COME ACROSS YA 👍👊👍
Idiot - you cant even kill your own B.O.
YOU'RE FUCKING SHIT SCARED OF ME YA FUCKING CHICKEN FAGGOT 😂😂😂
THAT'S WHY YA NEVER TURN UP 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 758
Re: Who had Prince Philip in the Next to Die sweep?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:37:23 PM »
The royals are "rushed to hospital" if they break a fingernail' pampered cunts.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 903
Re: Who had Prince Philip in the Next to Die sweep?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:45:12 PM »
A full transfusion with a 20 years old blood and he will right as rain again
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 141
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Who had Prince Philip in the Next to Die sweep?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:45:56 PM »
HE WALKED IN ON HIS OWN 👍
HARD AS NAILS 👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Alberto Bongaloid
Online
Posts: 537
Re: Who had Prince Philip in the Next to Die sweep?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:46:49 PM »
Hes been dead for at least the last year. They just havent told us
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 782
The ace face.
Re: Who had Prince Philip in the Next to Die sweep?
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 04:52:32 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:54:44 PM
About time he fucking died. The old nazi cunt.
sunk more navy ships than the krauts, whilst he captained them.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 758
Re: Who had Prince Philip in the Next to Die sweep?
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 04:52:55 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on
Today
at 04:46:49 PM
Hes been dead for at least the last year. They just havent told us
Or him.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...