December 20, 2019, 05:23:21 PM
Author Topic: Who had Prince Philip in the Next to Die sweep?  (Read 135 times)
Ural Quntz
« on: Today at 03:07:50 PM »
Been rushed to hospital

 
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:09:37 PM »
SHAME IT ISNT YOU... COULD BE IF I COME ACROSS YA 👍👊👍
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:17:18 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 03:07:50 PM
Been rushed to hospital

 

Was he driving himself?
Ural Quntz
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:17:42 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:09:37 PM
SHAME IT ISNT YOU... COULD BE IF I COME ACROSS YA 👍👊👍

Idiot - you cant even kill your own B.O.

Ural Quntz
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:18:03 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 03:17:18 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 03:07:50 PM
Been rushed to hospital

 

Was he driving himself?

CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:54:44 PM »
About time he fucking died.  The old nazi cunt.

LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:00:20 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 03:17:42 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:09:37 PM
SHAME IT ISNT YOU... COULD BE IF I COME ACROSS YA 👍👊👍

Idiot - you cant even kill your own B.O.

YOU'RE FUCKING SHIT SCARED OF ME YA FUCKING CHICKEN FAGGOT  😂😂😂

THAT'S WHY YA NEVER TURN UP  👎
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:37:23 PM »
The royals are "rushed to hospital" if they break a fingernail' pampered cunts.
mingebag
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:45:12 PM »
A full transfusion with a 20 years old blood and he will right as rain again  rava
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:45:56 PM »
HE WALKED IN ON HIS OWN  👍

HARD AS NAILS 👍😂👍
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:46:49 PM »
Hes been dead for at least the last year. They just havent told us
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:52:32 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:54:44 PM
About time he fucking died.  The old nazi cunt.

 oleary
sunk more navy ships than the krauts, whilst he captained them. monkey
Jethro Tull
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:52:55 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 04:46:49 PM
Hes been dead for at least the last year. They just havent told us
Or him.
