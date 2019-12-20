Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Wheres everybody slurping today  (Read 483 times)
Boss88
Posts: 402


« on: December 20, 2019, 11:02:03 AM »
Weres everybody having a drink today .
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 279

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: December 20, 2019, 11:05:12 AM »
FOOTIE LADS MEETING IN THE SWATTERS AT 2 THEN HEADING IN TO TOWN LATER   :like: :beer: :like:
Robbso
Posts: 14 049


« Reply #2 on: December 20, 2019, 11:05:20 AM »
Liverpool  :homer:
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 856


The ace face.


« Reply #3 on: December 20, 2019, 11:08:06 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on December 20, 2019, 11:05:20 AM
Liverpool  :homer:
fucking part timer,
no drink today, match tonight. :jowo5:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 279

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: December 20, 2019, 11:10:34 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on December 20, 2019, 11:08:06 AM
Quote from: Robbso on December 20, 2019, 11:05:20 AM
Liverpool  :homer:
fucking part timer,
no drink today, match tonight. :jowo5:


YOU WILL CERTAINLY NEED ONE AFTER IT   :jowo7:


 :meltdown: souey :meltdown:

 :lids:
Robbso
Posts: 14 049


« Reply #5 on: December 20, 2019, 11:10:43 AM »
Family before footy, I must be getting old :alf:
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 409


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: December 20, 2019, 11:11:15 AM »
Normanby.



 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:



 :like:
Boss88
Posts: 402


« Reply #7 on: December 20, 2019, 11:22:20 AM »
I sometimes go to Normanby meself an have a few pints with Donny Reid but that woodmans lager has been fuking shite . Think il be doing the pubs in Guisborough an start in the ship . :like:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 279

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: December 20, 2019, 11:26:39 AM »
Quote from: Boss88 on December 20, 2019, 11:22:20 AM
I sometimes go to Normanby meself an have a few pints with Donny Reid but that woodmans lager has been fuking shite . Think il be doing the pubs in Guisborough an start in the ship . :like:

SOUND AS A POUND IS BIG DONNIE  👍
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 856


The ace face.


« Reply #9 on: December 20, 2019, 11:39:29 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 20, 2019, 11:10:34 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on December 20, 2019, 11:08:06 AM
Quote from: Robbso on December 20, 2019, 11:05:20 AM
Liverpool  :homer:
fucking part timer,
no drink today, match tonight. :jowo5:


YOU WILL CERTAINLY NEED ONE AFTER IT   :jowo7:


 :meltdown: souey :meltdown:

 :lids:
charles mcl
more like a hotwater bottle,hate winter night matches,knacks me knee joints. cry
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 883



« Reply #10 on: December 20, 2019, 11:45:10 AM »
Stokesley this afternoon then into town for match or might stay in pub
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 409


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #11 on: December 20, 2019, 12:37:22 PM »
Quote from: Boss88 on December 20, 2019, 11:22:20 AM
I sometimes go to Normanby meself an have a few pints with Donny Reid but that woodmans lager has been fuking shite . Think il be doing the pubs in Guisborough an start in the ship . :like:



Top lad Donnie.



 :like:
El Capitan
Posts: 40 066


« Reply #12 on: December 20, 2019, 01:07:55 PM »
i'll be having a decaf latte in starbucks on the way to the match  :alastair:
Robbso
Posts: 14 049


« Reply #13 on: December 20, 2019, 01:35:39 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on December 20, 2019, 12:37:22 PM
Quote from: Boss88 on December 20, 2019, 11:22:20 AM
I sometimes go to Normanby meself an have a few pints with Donny Reid but that woodmans lager has been fuking shite . Think il be doing the pubs in Guisborough an start in the ship . :like:



Top lad Donnie.

Shite in the air couldnt jump over a beer mat :basil:
You either know or you dont know :homer:


 :like:
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 856


The ace face.


« Reply #14 on: December 20, 2019, 01:59:01 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on December 20, 2019, 01:35:39 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on December 20, 2019, 12:37:22 PM
Quote from: Boss88 on December 20, 2019, 11:22:20 AM
I sometimes go to Normanby meself an have a few pints with Donny Reid but that woodmans lager has been fuking shite . Think il be doing the pubs in Guisborough an start in the ship . :like:



Top lad Donnie.

Shite in the air couldnt jump over a beer mat :basil:
You either know or you dont know :homer:


 :like:
know what, how to use the quote function. :basil:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 803



« Reply #15 on: December 20, 2019, 02:51:27 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on December 20, 2019, 12:37:22 PM
Quote from: Boss88 on December 20, 2019, 11:22:20 AM
I sometimes go to Normanby meself an have a few pints with Donny Reid but that woodmans lager has been fuking shite . Think il be doing the pubs in Guisborough an start in the ship . :like:



Top lad Donnie.



 :like:

HE'S A GREAT LAD IS DONNIE.

 jc









PS: who the fuck is Donnie?
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 449

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #16 on: December 20, 2019, 02:59:23 PM »
East stand concourse.  :like:
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 654


« Reply #17 on: December 20, 2019, 03:13:44 PM »
Old Ale Emporium, Harringay.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 409


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #18 on: December 20, 2019, 03:45:17 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on December 20, 2019, 01:59:01 PM

know what, how to use the quote function. :basil:



 charles
towz
Posts: 7 534


« Reply #19 on: December 20, 2019, 04:21:44 PM »
Off to the Rudd's soon then town :beer:
El Capitan
Posts: 40 066


« Reply #20 on: December 20, 2019, 04:22:57 PM »
Too scared to go in the cross like? 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 279

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #21 on: December 20, 2019, 04:24:08 PM »
Quote from: towz on December 20, 2019, 04:21:44 PM
Off to the Rudd's soon then town :beer:

POP UP THE CROSS YOU CAMEL SHAGGER  👍😂😂😂
towz
Posts: 7 534


« Reply #22 on: December 20, 2019, 04:24:20 PM »
No just meeting mates
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 803



« Reply #23 on: December 20, 2019, 04:25:14 PM »
Quote from: towz on December 20, 2019, 04:24:20 PM
No just meeting mates

 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 279

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #24 on: December 20, 2019, 04:27:31 PM »
Quote from: towz on December 20, 2019, 04:24:20 PM
No just meeting mates

BUY ME A 🍻  AND I WILL INTRODUCE YOU TOO SOME NEW MATES  😂😂😂👍
El Capitan
Posts: 40 066


« Reply #25 on: December 20, 2019, 05:16:36 PM »
I think he means real mates, Lids. Not strangers you shout at across the bar whilst sat on your todd  :lids:
RedSteel
Posts: 8 957

UTB


« Reply #26 on: December 20, 2019, 05:19:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on December 20, 2019, 05:16:36 PM
I think he means real mates, Lids. Not strangers you shout at across the bar whilst sat on your todd  :lids:

Where's the xmas spirit gone  :pd:
El Capitan
Posts: 40 066


« Reply #27 on: December 20, 2019, 05:20:37 PM »
Think lids has drank it all
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 279

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #28 on: December 20, 2019, 05:21:48 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on December 20, 2019, 05:19:50 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on December 20, 2019, 05:16:36 PM
I think he means real mates, Lids. Not strangers you shout at across the bar whilst sat on your todd  :lids:

Where's the xmas spirit gone  :pd:

DON'T WORRY ALAN WOODGATE IS GIVING ME THE TEAM AS WE SPEAK  👍😂😂😂👍
El Capitan
Posts: 40 066


« Reply #29 on: December 20, 2019, 05:26:06 PM »
  :bc:
monkeyman
Posts: 7 997


« Reply #30 on: December 20, 2019, 05:40:51 PM »
DOES ANY CUNT DO ANY FUCKING GEORGE RAFT ON ERE
SAT IN THE FUCKING ALEHOUSE ALL DAY  :meltdown:
El Capitan
Posts: 40 066


« Reply #31 on: December 20, 2019, 05:59:03 PM »
in the Luther Vandross  mcl
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 856


The ace face.


« Reply #32 on: December 20, 2019, 06:38:36 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on December 20, 2019, 05:40:51 PM
DOES ANY CUNT DO ANY FUCKING GEORGE RAFT ON ERE
SAT IN THE FUCKING ALEHOUSE ALL DAY  :meltdown:
haven't struck a bat for a week, be another fortnight before I do again. :homer:
mingebag
Posts: 3 945


« Reply #33 on: December 20, 2019, 07:07:32 PM »
Great pint in Redcar golf club after the charity round today  :like:
Steak pie n chips is the  best ever  :like:
BoroPE
Posts: 2 085


« Reply #34 on: December 20, 2019, 08:53:06 PM »
On nights missing the match thanks to Sky.  souey
mingebag
Posts: 3 945


« Reply #35 on: December 20, 2019, 08:55:26 PM »
Your not missing fuck all  lost
BoroPE
Posts: 2 085


« Reply #36 on: December 20, 2019, 08:58:31 PM »
I know im watching it.  sshhh
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 409


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #37 on: Today at 12:15:40 PM »
So who is supping today and where?



 





 :beer:







Normanby again for me like.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 856


The ace face.


« Reply #38 on: Today at 12:17:46 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 12:15:40 PM
So who is supping today and where?



 





 :beer:







Normanby again for me like.
thanks for the tip, i'll stay in then. :basil:
