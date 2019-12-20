LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Re: Wheres everybody slurping today « Reply #1 on: December 20, 2019, 11:05:12 AM » FOOTIE LADS MEETING IN THE SWATTERS AT 2 THEN HEADING IN TO TOWN LATER

Re: Wheres everybody slurping today « Reply #7 on: December 20, 2019, 11:22:20 AM » I sometimes go to Normanby meself an have a few pints with Donny Reid but that woodmans lager has been fuking shite . Think il be doing the pubs in Guisborough an start in the ship .

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Re: Wheres everybody slurping today « Reply #8 on: December 20, 2019, 11:26:39 AM » Quote from: Boss88 on December 20, 2019, 11:22:20 AM

I sometimes go to Normanby meself an have a few pints with Donny Reid but that woodmans lager has been fuking shite . Think il be doing the pubs in Guisborough an start in the ship .

SOUND AS A POUND IS BIG DONNIE 👍 SOUND AS A POUND IS BIG DONNIE 👍

Re: Wheres everybody slurping today « Reply #12 on: December 20, 2019, 01:07:55 PM » i'll be having a decaf latte in starbucks on the way to the match

Re: Wheres everybody slurping today « Reply #25 on: December 20, 2019, 05:16:36 PM » I think he means real mates, Lids. Not strangers you shout at across the bar whilst sat on your todd

monkeyman

Re: Wheres everybody slurping today « Reply #30 on: December 20, 2019, 05:40:51 PM »

SAT IN THE FUCKING ALEHOUSE ALL DAY DOES ANY CUNT DO ANY FUCKING GEORGE RAFT ON ERESAT IN THE FUCKING ALEHOUSE ALL DAY

Re: Wheres everybody slurping today « Reply #33 on: December 20, 2019, 07:07:32 PM »

Steak pie n chips is the best ever Great pint in Redcar golf club after the charity round todaySteak pie n chips is the best ever

Re: Wheres everybody slurping today « Reply #35 on: December 20, 2019, 08:55:26 PM » Your not missing fuck all