December 20, 2019, 09:04:51 PM
Wheres everybody slurping today
Topic: Wheres everybody slurping today (Read 398 times)
Boss88
Wheres everybody slurping today
«
on:
Today
at 11:02:03 AM »
Weres everybody having a drink today .
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:05:12 AM »
FOOTIE LADS MEETING IN THE SWATTERS AT 2 THEN HEADING IN TO TOWN LATER
Robbso
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:05:20 AM »
Liverpool
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:08:06 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 11:05:20 AM
Liverpool
fucking part timer,
no drink today, match tonight.
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:10:34 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 11:08:06 AM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 11:05:20 AM
Liverpool
fucking part timer,
no drink today, match tonight.
YOU WILL CERTAINLY NEED ONE AFTER IT
Robbso
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:10:43 AM »
Family before footy, I must be getting old
Johnny Thunder
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:11:15 AM »
Normanby.
Boss88
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:22:20 AM »
I sometimes go to Normanby meself an have a few pints with Donny Reid but that woodmans lager has been fuking shite . Think il be doing the pubs in Guisborough an start in the ship .
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:26:39 AM »
Quote from: Boss88 on
Today
at 11:22:20 AM
I sometimes go to Normanby meself an have a few pints with Donny Reid but that woodmans lager has been fuking shite . Think il be doing the pubs in Guisborough an start in the ship .
SOUND AS A POUND IS BIG DONNIE 👍
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:39:29 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 11:10:34 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 11:08:06 AM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 11:05:20 AM
Liverpool
fucking part timer,
no drink today, match tonight.
YOU WILL CERTAINLY NEED ONE AFTER IT
more like a hotwater bottle,hate winter night matches,knacks me knee joints.
Wee_Willie
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:45:10 AM »
Stokesley this afternoon then into town for match or might stay in pub
Johnny Thunder
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:37:22 PM »
Quote from: Boss88 on
Today
at 11:22:20 AM
I sometimes go to Normanby meself an have a few pints with Donny Reid but that woodmans lager has been fuking shite . Think il be doing the pubs in Guisborough an start in the ship .
Top lad Donnie.
El Capitan
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 01:07:55 PM »
i'll be having a decaf latte in starbucks on the way to the match
Robbso
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:35:39 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 12:37:22 PM
Quote from: Boss88 on
Today
at 11:22:20 AM
I sometimes go to Normanby meself an have a few pints with Donny Reid but that woodmans lager has been fuking shite . Think il be doing the pubs in Guisborough an start in the ship .
Top lad Donnie.
Shite in the air couldnt jump over a beer mat
You either know or you dont know
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 01:59:01 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 01:35:39 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 12:37:22 PM
Quote from: Boss88 on
Today
at 11:22:20 AM
I sometimes go to Normanby meself an have a few pints with Donny Reid but that woodmans lager has been fuking shite . Think il be doing the pubs in Guisborough an start in the ship .
Top lad Donnie.
Shite in the air couldnt jump over a beer mat
You either know or you dont know
know what, how to use the quote function.
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 02:51:27 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 12:37:22 PM
Quote from: Boss88 on
Today
at 11:22:20 AM
I sometimes go to Normanby meself an have a few pints with Donny Reid but that woodmans lager has been fuking shite . Think il be doing the pubs in Guisborough an start in the ship .
Top lad Donnie.
HE'S A GREAT LAD IS DONNIE.
PS: who the fuck is Donnie?
Bud Wiser
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 02:59:23 PM »
East stand concourse.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 03:13:44 PM »
Old Ale Emporium, Harringay.
Johnny Thunder
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 03:45:17 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 01:59:01 PM
know what, how to use the quote function.
towz
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 04:21:44 PM »
Off to the Rudd's soon then town
El Capitan
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 04:22:57 PM »
Too scared to go in the cross like?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 04:24:08 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 04:21:44 PM
Off to the Rudd's soon then town
POP UP THE CROSS YOU CAMEL SHAGGER 👍😂😂😂
towz
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 04:24:20 PM »
No just meeting mates
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 04:25:14 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 04:24:20 PM
No just meeting mates
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 04:27:31 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 04:24:20 PM
No just meeting mates
BUY ME A 🍻 AND I WILL INTRODUCE YOU TOO SOME NEW MATES 😂😂😂👍
El Capitan
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 05:16:36 PM »
I think he means real mates, Lids. Not strangers you shout at across the bar whilst sat on your todd
RedSteel
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 05:19:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:16:36 PM
I think he means real mates, Lids. Not strangers you shout at across the bar whilst sat on your todd
Where's the xmas spirit gone
El Capitan
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 05:20:37 PM »
Think lids has drank it all
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 05:21:48 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 05:19:50 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:16:36 PM
I think he means real mates, Lids. Not strangers you shout at across the bar whilst sat on your todd
Where's the xmas spirit gone
DON'T WORRY ALAN WOODGATE IS GIVING ME THE TEAM AS WE SPEAK 👍😂😂😂👍
El Capitan
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 05:26:06 PM »
monkeyman
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 05:40:51 PM »
DOES ANY CUNT DO ANY FUCKING GEORGE RAFT ON ERE
SAT IN THE FUCKING ALEHOUSE ALL DAY
El Capitan
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 05:59:03 PM »
in the Luther Vandross
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 06:38:36 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 05:40:51 PM
DOES ANY CUNT DO ANY FUCKING GEORGE RAFT ON ERE
SAT IN THE FUCKING ALEHOUSE ALL DAY
haven't struck a bat for a week, be another fortnight before I do again.
mingebag
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 07:07:32 PM »
Great pint in Redcar golf club after the charity round today
Steak pie n chips is the best ever
BoroPE
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 08:53:06 PM »
On nights missing the match thanks to Sky.
mingebag
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #35 on:
Today
at 08:55:26 PM »
Your not missing fuck all
Logged
BoroPE
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #36 on:
Today
at 08:58:31 PM »
I know im watching it.
Loading...