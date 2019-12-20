Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 20, 2019, 01:04:24 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Wheres everybody slurping today
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Wheres everybody slurping today (Read 96 times)
Boss88
Offline
Posts: 401
Wheres everybody slurping today
«
on:
Today
at 11:02:03 AM »
Weres everybody having a drink today .
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 129
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:05:12 AM »
FOOTIE LADS MEETING IN THE SWATTERS AT 2 THEN HEADING IN TO TOWN LATER
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 13 990
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:05:20 AM »
Liverpool
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 780
The ace face.
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:08:06 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 11:05:20 AM
Liverpool
fucking part timer,
no drink today, match tonight.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 129
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:10:34 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 11:08:06 AM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 11:05:20 AM
Liverpool
fucking part timer,
no drink today, match tonight.
YOU WILL CERTAINLY NEED ONE AFTER IT
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 13 990
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:10:43 AM »
Family before footy, I must be getting old
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 363
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:11:15 AM »
Normanby.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Boss88
Offline
Posts: 401
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:22:20 AM »
I sometimes go to Normanby meself an have a few pints with Donny Reid but that woodmans lager has been fuking shite . Think il be doing the pubs in Guisborough an start in the ship .
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 129
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:26:39 AM »
Quote from: Boss88 on
Today
at 11:22:20 AM
I sometimes go to Normanby meself an have a few pints with Donny Reid but that woodmans lager has been fuking shite . Think il be doing the pubs in Guisborough an start in the ship .
SOUND AS A POUND IS BIG DONNIE 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 780
The ace face.
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:39:29 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 11:10:34 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 11:08:06 AM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 11:05:20 AM
Liverpool
fucking part timer,
no drink today, match tonight.
YOU WILL CERTAINLY NEED ONE AFTER IT
more like a hotwater bottle,hate winter night matches,knacks me knee joints.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 7 876
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:45:10 AM »
Stokesley this afternoon then into town for match or might stay in pub
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 363
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Wheres everybody slurping today
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:37:22 PM »
Quote from: Boss88 on
Today
at 11:22:20 AM
I sometimes go to Normanby meself an have a few pints with Donny Reid but that woodmans lager has been fuking shite . Think il be doing the pubs in Guisborough an start in the ship .
Top lad Donnie.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...