December 20, 2019, 01:04:24 PM
Author Topic: Wheres everybody slurping today  (Read 96 times)
Boss88
« on: Today at 11:02:03 AM »
Weres everybody having a drink today .
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:05:12 AM »
FOOTIE LADS MEETING IN THE SWATTERS AT 2 THEN HEADING IN TO TOWN LATER   :like: :beer: :like:
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:05:20 AM »
Liverpool  :homer:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:08:06 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:05:20 AM
Liverpool  :homer:
fucking part timer,
no drink today, match tonight. :jowo5:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:10:34 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 11:08:06 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:05:20 AM
Liverpool  :homer:
fucking part timer,
no drink today, match tonight. :jowo5:


YOU WILL CERTAINLY NEED ONE AFTER IT   :jowo7:


 :meltdown: souey :meltdown:

 :lids:
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:10:43 AM »
Family before footy, I must be getting old :alf:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:11:15 AM »
Normanby.



 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:



 :like:
Boss88
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:22:20 AM »
I sometimes go to Normanby meself an have a few pints with Donny Reid but that woodmans lager has been fuking shite . Think il be doing the pubs in Guisborough an start in the ship . :like:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:26:39 AM »
Quote from: Boss88 on Today at 11:22:20 AM
I sometimes go to Normanby meself an have a few pints with Donny Reid but that woodmans lager has been fuking shite . Think il be doing the pubs in Guisborough an start in the ship . :like:

SOUND AS A POUND IS BIG DONNIE  👍
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:39:29 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:10:34 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 11:08:06 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:05:20 AM
Liverpool  :homer:
fucking part timer,
no drink today, match tonight. :jowo5:


YOU WILL CERTAINLY NEED ONE AFTER IT   :jowo7:


 :meltdown: souey :meltdown:

 :lids:
charles mcl
more like a hotwater bottle,hate winter night matches,knacks me knee joints. cry
Wee_Willie
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:45:10 AM »
Stokesley this afternoon then into town for match or might stay in pub
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:37:22 PM »
Quote from: Boss88 on Today at 11:22:20 AM
I sometimes go to Normanby meself an have a few pints with Donny Reid but that woodmans lager has been fuking shite . Think il be doing the pubs in Guisborough an start in the ship . :like:



Top lad Donnie.



 :like:
