Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 22, 2019, 05:22:20 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
REY AND KYLO RENS DEATH IN RISE OF SKYWALKER
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: REY AND KYLO RENS DEATH IN RISE OF SKYWALKER (Read 170 times)
The_Duffers_Ghost
Offline
Posts: 54
REY AND KYLO RENS DEATH IN RISE OF SKYWALKER
«
on:
December 20, 2019, 01:56:45 AM »
JUST BEEN WATCH IT AT A SPECIAL PREVIEW FOR EMPLOYEES OF POUNDSTRETCHER AT TEESIDE PARK. FREE
AND LOADS OF BLURT
IT WAS JUST A REMAKE OF DARTH VADERS DEATH SCENE IN RETURN OF THE JEDI
ZERO ORIGINALITY FROM DISNEY.
BEER ME BOYS
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 8 942
UTB
Re: REY AND KYLO RENS DEATH IN RISE OF SKYWALKER
«
Reply #1 on:
December 20, 2019, 09:44:32 AM »
I watched it last night thought it was shite
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 011
Re: REY AND KYLO RENS DEATH IN RISE OF SKYWALKER
«
Reply #2 on:
December 20, 2019, 11:00:03 AM »
I'd rather shit in my hands and clap than watch that shyte.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 370
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: REY AND KYLO RENS DEATH IN RISE OF SKYWALKER
«
Reply #3 on:
December 20, 2019, 11:13:13 AM »
Fuckin love Star Wars me like.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 052
Re: REY AND KYLO RENS DEATH IN RISE OF SKYWALKER
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:47:54 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on December 20, 2019, 09:44:32 AM
I watched it last night thought it was shite
Just watched it and totally agree.
A disgrace to the Star Wars saga
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 781
Re: REY AND KYLO RENS DEATH IN RISE OF SKYWALKER
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:31:08 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on December 20, 2019, 11:13:13 AM
Fuckin love Star Wars me like.
You want to shag an Ewok you dirty pig.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...